Man Strangles Lover's Husband, Leaves Body Under Bike, Tells Her 'Program Ok'

A man was found dead under his two-wheeler in the Beed district of Maharashtra. An investigation into what looked like a death due to a road accident revealed a carefully orchestrated murder. The man, identified as Kiran Sonawane, was killed by his wife, Priyanka, and her lover for being an 'obstacle' in their relationship.

The murder was executed by Priyanka's lover, Dashrath Pardeshi, and his friend, Dheeraj Yede. The police have registered a murder case and taken the three accused into custody.

On the night of the incident, Dashrath and Dheeraj strangled Kiran. They then crushed his body under a two-wheeler by the roadside. After the successful execution of the plan, Dashrath allegedly called his girlfriend, Priyanka, and said 'program OK'.

The post-mortem examination report revealed strangulation as the cause of death. However, the condition of the body raised suspicions among the investigators. The local police conducted a technical investigation and arrested the victim's wife, her lover and his friend.

The police investigation found that after committing the crime, the three accused fled and were hiding in Panvel from where they were arrested.

The investigation has also brought harassment allegations to the fore. The victim, Kiran, allegedly used to harass his wife and that is said to have been a contributing factor in the murder plan.

The police solved the case of the mysterious death by the roadside in five days.