Maharashtra Man Allegedly Kills Parents With Pestle Over Insult In Front Of Wife

A man in Maharashtra allegedly bludgeoned his parents to death with a pestle after they insulted him in front of his wife, police said.

The incident, which took place on Friday afternoon, occurred at Mahavir Society in Shirpur, Dhule.

The parents had returned home that day after attending their daughter's wedding. Upon arriving, they reprimanded their son and allegedly made derogatory remarks in the presence of their daughter-in-law.

In a fit of rage, the son grabbed a pestle kept in the house and violently struck both his mother and father on the head, police said.

The mother, Ranjudevi Mahto, and the father, Indaram Mahto, sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.

The accused, Chandan Indaram Mahto, attempted to flee the scene but was captured by neighbours, who then alerted the police.

The police have arrested the accused, and an investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Nagind More)