Watch: Thief Walks Away With 40-Kg Water Cooler On His Shoulder In Amravati

A bizarre theft in Maharashtra's Amravati has left both locals and the police baffled, after a thief walked away with a massive water cooler in broad daylight. The entire incident, which took place in one of the city's busiest areas, was captured on CCTV.

The incident occurred outside a gym near Rajkamal Chowk in Amravati. The gym owner, Sushant Rhode, had installed the water cooler in the porch for public use. During the afternoon, the suspect approached the gym and scanned the area.

He then disconnected the cooler from the water pipeline and lifted the appliance, which weighed between 35 and 40 kilograms, onto his shoulder. CCTV footage shows the man casually walking down the crowded street with the heavy cooler, completely unbothered by passers-by.

The theft came to light later in the day when Mr Rhode arrived at the gym and found the cooler missing and the water pipes broken. Upon checking the security cameras, he was shocked to see the brazen nature of the crime.

Watch the video here:



Further investigation of nearby CCTV cameras revealed that the suspect walked right through Rajkamal Chowk, the most congested intersection in the city, with the cooler on his shoulder. Despite the heavy rush of people and vehicles, no one stopped the man or questioned him.

The incident has raised serious questions about public alertness and security in crowded urban spaces. Mr Rhode has lodged a formal complaint at the Kotwali police station. The police are currently analyzing the CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the suspect.