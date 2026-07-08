On Camera, Leopard Charges, Leaps Onto Delivery Agent's Bike In Indore

A wave of panic swept through Indore's Bicholi Mardana area after a wild leopard strayed into a residential neighborhood and attacked a delivery boy on a motorcycle. The entire chilling incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, the footage of which has since surfaced on social media.

The footage shows the delivery boy passing through the area when the big cat suddenly leaped out from the shadows and pounced on him. The impact knocked the motorcycle to the ground, but the alert youth managed to scramble to his feet and run for his life, narrowly escaping a severe mauling.

The alarming footage quickly triggered panic among local residents, who immediately alerted the police and the forest department.

Watch the video here:

A joint team from the local police station and a rescue unit rushed to the spot. Officials carried out an intensive, hours-long search operation across nearby fields, bushes, and potential hiding spots. However, the leopard has not yet been traced and is suspected to have retreated into the adjoining forested area.

Officials have stated that while the search operation is ongoing, the administration has issued an advisory for local villagers. Residents have been urged to stay alert, avoid venturing out alone at night without a valid reason, and immediately report any fresh sightings or pugmarks to the authorities