On CCTV Time Lag In Twisha Sharma Case, Technician Said This

A nearly three-hour gap between CCTV visuals and the recorded time of death has emerged as a key issue in the Twisha Sharma case, with fresh details from the CCTV firm owner adding to the scrutiny around how the footage was accessed and handled. The owner said he was informed of an "accident" and asked to arrange for the footage to be given to police, while also highlighting maintenance lapses that led to a discrepancy in the recorded time.

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old model-turned-actor, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family has accused her in-laws of pushing her to death, while the in-laws have claimed that she was addicted to drugs. Her husband, Samarth Singh, remains the key accused in the case. While Twisha died on May 12, the FIR was registered only on May 15. A court has rejected Samarth's anticipatory bail plea, and the police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

CCTV footage shows Twisha going upstairs towards the terrace around 7:20 pm. Around 8:20 pm, three people are reportedly seen bringing her body down the stairs. However, the First Information Report (FIR) records her time of death as 10:50 pm. This discrepancy has now become central to the investigation.

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CCTV Firm Owner Recounts Call

Vinod Wani, who runs the CCTV system installed at the residence of one of the accused, said he was initially told there had been an accident.

"I didn't know what had happened. I was praying at nine in the morning when I got a call from Giribala Singh (Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law) saying that there was an accident in his house. They asked me to take out the CCTV footage and give it to the police. I said that I would send a technician when the shop opens at 11:00 am. Then again the call came, and I said that I have sent a person named Rohit. He will come to you. Then I also gave Rohit's number to them saying that this technician is coming to you to take out the CCTV footage," Wani told NDTV.

He added that when the technician reached the residence, the police were already present.

"So when Rohit went there, he told me that there were a lot of policemen in his house and a lot of officers were also sitting there. Three hours of footage was taken out in front of them and given to them."

Time Discrepancy And Maintenance Issues

On the question of the timing gap in the footage, Wani said the CCTV system had not been properly maintained.

"There is a difference of two days, two hours and 20 minutes (footage recorded by eight CCTV cameras). If the CCTV is repaired on time, then there is no problem in it. They hadn't repaired the CCTV for two and a half years, and there is a CMS battery that has to be changed. The recording is complete and the hard disk is full. The police handover has all the footage," he said.

Responding to questions about how the footage was leaked, he said, "Our guy who went there did a straight handover of the footage to the police."

Wani also confirmed that eight cameras had been installed at the residence in 2023.

"The policemen have been given a backup of all eight cameras, and the entire DVR has been taken away by the policemen," he added.

Twisha Sharma's Family Questions Calls To Officials

Twisha's family has demanded a comprehensive and independent probe into a series of phone calls allegedly made by Giribala Singh, one of the accused, to influential public figures and CCTV technicians soon after the death.

In a statement, the family expressed "serious concern" and questioned why the accused was allegedly in quick contact with judges, top officials and CCTV vendors, while the victim's own parents were not informed.

Giribala Singh, a retired additional district judge, had earlier told a First-Class Judicial Magistrate that the eight CCTVs installed at her residence were managed by a private company. She also said the devices were not being properly maintained, which led to a difference of two days, two hours and 20 minutes in the footage. She had said the wrong date was creating confusion among the public.