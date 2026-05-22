Twisha Sharma's Family Flags Mother-In-Law's "Influential Calls" Amid Probe

Why were multiple calls made by retired judge Giribala Singh to people holding positions of influence? Why were persons associated with CCTV maintenance among them? And why does Singh continue to make public statements and give interviews despite being an accused in Twisha Sharma's death? The Noida woman's family has raised several questions as they refuse to claim her body and demand a fair investigation.

A family statement issued by her father Navnidhi Sharma detailed Giribala Singh's nearly 46 calls to several influential individuals, including IAS and IPS officers, judges, doctors, and advocates, were allegedly contacted after Twisha Sharma was found dead at her Bhopal residence. The list included Justice Manoj Kumar (ADJ), Justice Satyendra Kumar Singh (Lokayukta), AK Mishra (District Judge), persons linked to CCTV maintenance, including Rohit Vishwakarma and Vinod Wani, Advocate Venosh Carlo, Dr Rajbala Bahudoria (an ENT doctor), Siabala Baghel, Pramod Jharia, Dr Yashveer, Pankaj Kushwaha, Ajey Singh, Manojkumar and others.

Why Was CCTV Maintenance Personnel Contacted?

While the timing and frequency of the communications were brought into focus, Navnidhi Sharma laid special emphasis on the need to communicate with CCTV maintenance personnel after his daughter was found dead. "While the family respects every individual who expressed sympathy following this tragedy, it is unable to understand how persons associated with CCTV maintenance or technical services became relevant participants in such communications immediately after the incident," he stated.

"The family, therefore, requests the SIT to examine all call detail records, digital communications, CCTV logs, maintenance records and other electronic evidence relating to the period immediately following the incident. The family seeks neither special treatment nor assumptions of guilt. It seeks only a fair investigation and complete transparency," the press note stated.

Why Were Parents Not Contacted?

Navnidhi Sharma asked why despite all of the above calls, his family was not provided the "same level of prompt communication, transparency or assistance" and was left searching for answers. They also sought that a probe establish whether the sequence of communications has any relevance to the investigation.

Giribala Singh's Public Statements

Twisha Sharma's father also questioned why the retired judge is making public statements and addressing the media when she is an accused in a case under ongoing investigation. "Every accused person is entitled to legal remedies and to defend himself or herself before a court of law. However, public campaigns capable of influencing public opinion, witnesses or the course of investigation must be examined carefully," the statement read.

Photo Credit: IANS

Twisha Sharma's Dignity

Twisha Sharma's death prompted a series of allegations and counter-allegations. While her family claimed harassment and a dowry angle, Giribala Singh said she was addicted to drugs and suffered from schizophrenia. In the latest press note, Navnidhi Sharma appealed to all persons associated with the case, irrespective of position or status, to refrain from making statements that may directly or indirectly tarnish her dignity. "Twisha Sharma is no longer alive to explain her version of events. She cannot answer allegations. She cannot address press conferences. She cannot defend her reputation," the statement read.

Second Post-Mortem Demand Reiterated

The family reiterated its demand for a second autopsy examination, an ask that was rejected earlier this week by a Bhopal court. "The family is not making any allegation regarding the outcome of such investigation; however, considering the importance of the first few hours after any suspicious death, every action and communication during that period deserves careful scrutiny," per the press note.

The statement also read, "If everything was proper, let an independent investigation establish it. If not, those responsible must be held accountable irrespective of position or influence."

Piyush Kumar Tiwari, advocate from Twisha Sharma's side, on Thursday demanded cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh, alleging violation of bail conditions and attempts to influence the ongoing investigation into the death case. A fresh plea seeking anticipatory bail for Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh could come up for hearing on Friday. He has been missing since the woman's death.

Madhya Pradesh police tightened the noose around Samarth Singh, a lawyer by profession and issued a Lookout Circular (LoC) to prevent him from fleeing the country and tripled the cash reward for information leading to his arrest to Rs 30,000. Police has also moved a local court for revoking Samarth Singh's passport, which will come up for hearing on May 23.

Twisha Sharma's family has also approached the High Court to challenge a magistrate court's decision to grant bail to Giribala Singh, who currently chairs the Bhopal Consumer Court. Their petition is likely to come up for hearing on Monday.

Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her matrimonial home on May 12. Her family accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Police registered an FIR under Sections 80(2) (dowry death), 85 (husband or relatives of the husband subjecting married woman to cruelty) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act against Samarth Singh and his mother.

Talking to PTI, defence counsel Mrigendra Singh said the couple shared cordial relations and only had minor marital disputes. He said the accused side would also file a writ petition seeking a CBI probe into the case. The lawyer termed the police decision to announce a reward for Samarth Singh's arrest "wrong", and said such action without a court warrant defeated the purpose of anticipatory bail provisions