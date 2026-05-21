Twisha Sharma's Mother-In-Law Goes To Court, Says Clips, Chats Fabricated

Giribala Singh -- former judge and mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma -- has gone to court, claiming that an audio clip and WhatsApp chats that are being widely reported on by the media is fabricated. She has sought that the court ensure that the "original source" of these audio clips and WhatsApp chats be investigated. She also alleged that proper procedure was not followed during the seizure of the Digital Video Recorders or DVRs of the CCTV cameras. The court has been requested to re-examine the DVR and to conduct a fresh verification of the sealed recordings.

The audio clip - purportedly a conversation between Giribala Singh and Twisha's brother Major Harshit Sharma - became highly controversial, with questions apparently being raised in it about Twisha's relationships and private life. Reports said there were questions on whether Twisha had entered relationships with men for "personal gain". One line from the recording reportedly said, "Some people earn by selling their intellect, others earn by selling their bodies".

Read: 'Unfathomable Cruelty': Twisha Sharma's Brother On Her Mother-In-Law

Giribala Singh has also sought that the cellphones belonging to Twisha Sharma's family -- her father Navinidhi Sharma, mother Rekha Sharma, brother Harshit Sharma, and sister-in-law Rashi Sharma -- be seized and sent for forensic investigation.

Twisha Sharma's family has met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to seek justice.

The petition asserted that the facts of the case could be detected if a thorough examination be made of mobile data, chat logs, and digital records. She has requested the court to order that the electronic evidence be preserved and investigated.

The application -- filed in a court in Bhopal Court today - also alleged that the DVR for the eight CCTV cameras installed in the house was not seized in accordance with proper legal procedure. The DVR displayed a time and date approximately 2 days, 2 hours, and 20 minutes prior to the actual time of the incident, she has claimed. Singh has sought that the CCTV footage be viewed again in presence of the "panchas" (witnesses) and the applicant, the individuals visible in the footage be identified.

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Twisha Sharma, 33, a model and an actor, died under suspicious circumstances within months of her wedding to Giribala Singh's son. While the police claim she died by suicide, her family members alleged she was murdered by her in-laws and have demanded a second postmortem examination.

Her husband Samarth Singh, a lawyer, is on the run. His mother has accused Twisha of being a drug addict who had a mental disorder. The police have said they had found no evidence of drug abuse in the post-mortem report.