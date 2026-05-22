Twisha Sharma's Husband Publicly Humiliated Her, Called Her '<i>Gawar</i>': Friends

Twisha Sharma, the 33-year-old woman who was found dead barely five months after her marriage to Samarth Singh - a lawyer - was constantly publicly humiliated by her husband in front of friends and family, her friends told NDTV.

According to her friends - Navratan, Prerna, and Purshottam - Samarth insulted Twisha by calling her a 'gawar' (uneducated) in front of their friends.

"He used to say she (Twisha) does not know anything, what has she studied, she does not know anything, nor does she do anything. He always humiliated her during gatherings with friends," they said.

Also Read: How Twisha Sharma's Death Has Brought The Invisible Emotional Abuse To Front

They claimed that Twisha behaved very differently during her brother's marriage recently. "She remained very quiet. After two to three months of marriage, she was under immense pressure from her in-laws," they said.

Twisha's friends also spoke about how the couple entered a rough patch after she underwent an abortion. According to them, Samarth and his mother, Giribala Singh - the co-accused in the case - repeatedly questioned her about her pregnancy and the identity of the child's father.

"As far as abortion is concerned, it was an unplanned pregnancy," they said.

On the wedding day, Samarth promised to take care of her as he was taking her to another city, Twisha's friends said. "On one hand, he made such promises, and on the other, he did such things," they said.

The friends claimed that Twisha's parents had booked tickets to Madhya Pradesh to take her back home, but Giribala threatened that if Twisha left, she would not be allowed to return. This is why they cancelled their tickets, they said.

One of Twisha's close friends, Prachi, told NDTV that Twisha had kept two mobile phones for work and personal use, but her in-laws tried to keep the personal phone away from her family's reach after she died.

Twisha met Samarth through a dating app in 2024, and they got married in December 2025. She was found hanging on May 12 at her marital home in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma's Body Needs -80 Degrees Facility. It Doesn't Exist In Bhopal

Her parents alleged that their daughter was being subjected to various forms of abuse, including physical abuse by her husband and her in-laws. WhatsApp chats between Twisha and her mother, Rekha Sharma, also revealed that she felt "trapped" in an unhappy marriage and faced mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. To counter these allegations, Samarth's mother, Giribala Singh - a retired judge, claimed that her daughter-in-law was a psychiatric patient and a drug addict and would show symptoms of withdrawal when she did not receive her dose.

The police, however, have denied any evidence that substantiates this claim.

Twisha's family, too, maintained that she was a "happy girl" who changed after marriage and lost a huge amount of weight amid relentless mental harassment.

Giribala Singh was earlier granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court; however, her son - who is currently on the run - was denied. The Bhopal police have announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to his arrest.