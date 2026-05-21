Twisha Sharma's Body Needs -80 Degrees Facility. It Doesn't Exist In Bhopal

It has been eight days since the body of Twisha Sharma - who was found hanging at her marital home - has been kept in a morgue in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, with her family demanding another autopsy citing alleged lapses in the investigation.

However, a local court in Bhopal rejected the family's request on Wednesday.

Even then, Twisha's family is determined to find her justice and is refusing to collect her body for the final rituals.

The court then noted that Twisha's body is currently kept in the mortuary at AIIMS Bhopal at -4 degrees Celsius - way higher than it is needed to preserve a body for a longer duration. In such a temperature, the body is likely to decompose soon. According to the court, the body needs to be kept at -80 degrees Celsius; however, there is no facility available anywhere in Bhopal for low-temperature preservation.

The court ordered the Station House Officer (SHO) to look for other options where Twisha's body can be preserved.

"A letter be issued to the Station House Officer (SHO), Police Station Katara Hills, directing them to immediately obtain written information from medical institutions as to whether a low-temperature preservation facility is available in other higher medical institutions of Madhya Pradesh and medical institutions of other metropolitan cities of Madhya Pradesh and to submit a written report to this Court without any delay," the judge said.

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Rejecting the second autopsy demand, the court said, "There is nothing on record which indicates any collusive or suspicious relationship of the accused persons and the medical team of AIIMS Bhopal who conducted the post-mortem. Videography of the first post-mortem was done. The case is not triable by this court."

Model and actor Twisha was found dead on May 12 - barely five months after her marriage to Samarth Singh, a lawyer. She had met him through a dating app in 2024, and they got married in December 2025. Her parents alleged that their daughter was being subjected to various forms of abuse, including physical abuse by her husband and her in-laws. WhatsApp chats between Twisha and her mother, Rekha Sharma, also revealed that she felt "trapped" in an unhappy marriage and faced mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws.

To counter these allegations, Samarth's mother, Giribala Singh - a retired judge and a co-accused in the case, claimed that her daughter-in-law was a psychiatric patient and a drug addict and would show symptoms of withdrawal when she did not receive her dose.

The police, however, have denied any evidence that substantiates this claim.

Twisha's family, too, has maintained that she was a "happy girl" who changed after marriage and lost a huge amount of weight amid relentless mental harassment.

Giribala Singh was earlier granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court; however, her son - who is currently on the run - was denied. The Bhopal police have announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to his arrest.