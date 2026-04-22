Reward For Information On Twisha Sharma's Missing Husband Hiked To Rs 30,000

Intensifying its investigation into the death of actress and former model Twisha Sharma, the Bhopal Police has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of her husband Samarth Singh, who is on the run, from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000. A lookout notice has already been issued against Samarth, who has been charged under sections related to dowry death.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Singh said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating the case from every possible angle and that an intensive search for Singh is underway. According to the police, preliminary investigation suggests suicide, and the marks found on Twisha's neck appear consistent with hanging by a belt.

A Bhopal court has also rejected the plea seeking a second post-mortem examination of Sharma's body outside Madhya Pradesh. Judge Anudit Sharma observed that granting permission for a second post-mortem outside the state was beyond the court's jurisdiction. However, he directed the Station House Officer of Katara Hills Police Station to ensure that the body is preserved in a mortuary equipped to prevent decomposition.

The court noted that the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary, where the body is currently kept, can preserve remains only at minus 4 degrees Celsius, which is suitable for a maximum of 4 to 5 days. In its order, the court observed that to preserve the body for an extended period, it is essential to store it at minus 80 degrees Celsius. Twisha Sharma's family members have now decided to approach the High Court.

The Madhya Pradesh government has also stepped in. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has assured Sharma's family that the state government will write to the Centre requesting a CBI inquiry into the case.

Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, met the chief minister on Wednesday along with a group of retired soldiers. During the meeting, Yadav assured the family that the government would extend every possible help. He also said that if the court orders a second post-mortem, the state government will make arrangements to send Twisha's body to AIIMS Delhi.

Women's Panel Takes Note

The National Commission for Women has taken cognisance of the case and written to Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and DGP Kailash Makwana. The Commission has directed them to ensure a fair and speedy investigation and sought an action-taken report within seven days. The NCW has also asked for details regarding the sections invoked in the FIR, efforts made to arrest Samarth Singh, the seizure of his passport, CCTV footage, call records, forensic investigation and steps taken for the safety of Twisha's family.

Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha has also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yadav demanding that the investigation be handed over to a central agency.

On Wednesday, retired soldiers in Bhopal took out a bike rally demanding an impartial investigation. The group reached the Lal Parade Ground and staged a protest. Led by retired General Shyam Sundar Srivastava, they later met Special DG Anil Kumar Sharma and submitted a memorandum of demands.

Twisha's family has also demanded the removal of retired judge and Twisha's mother-in-law Giribala Singh from the District Consumer Forum. A letter has been sent to Governor Mangubhai Patel, arguing that since an FIR in a dowry death case has been registered against her, she should not continue in a judicial position.

State Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Affairs Govind Rajput said that the department does not have direct control over Consumer Court matters, as the authority lies with the Commission. He said he has asked the Additional Chief Secretary to initiate action and has directed senior departmental officials to take appropriate measures. "We stand with the family, and indeed, the entire state stands with them. Action will be taken as soon as I receive the report," he said.