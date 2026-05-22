'Heartbreaking': Women's Body On Twisha Sharma's Mother-In-Law's Remarks

It has been nearly 10 days since Twisha Sharma, a model and actor from Noida in Uttar Pradesh was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal. It has also been10 days since Samarth Singh, Twisha's husband, has been missing.

Following her death, her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired judge, has questioned Twisha Sharma's behaviour and personality, including the allegation that she had undergone an abortion "of her own choice", and that she had schizophrenia and was undergoing psychiatric treatment.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson, Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, has condemned the character assassination of Twisha Sharma and the language used by her mother-in-law.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Rahatkar said that the NCW has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter and has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the authorities. Letters have already been sent to the Director General of Police of Madhya Pradesh and the Chief Secretary, requesting them to ensure a transparent, impartial and speedy investigation, she said.

Describing the incident as "painful and heartbreaking", Rahatkar expressed disbelief that such incidents (alleged dowry harassment) are still prevalent.

Twisha Sharma's family has criticised her in-laws of character assassination and has alleged lapses in the police investigation.

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Taking note of the allegations, Rahatkar said it was condemnable if someone like Giribala Singh, who herself held such a responsible position, behaved in this manner. She stated that the mother-in-law had served as a judge and said that society expects greater sensitivity and responsibility from people holding such positions. If the allegations against her are found to be true, strict punishment should follow, she said.

Giribala Singh is one of the accused in the dowry death case. She secured an interim bail on May 15 after furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000.

The NCW Chief extended support to Twisha's family and their fight for justice. The Commission has asked the police to look into the CCTV footage, chats, call records, phone data and financial transactions, so that no crucial detail is ignored during the investigation.

The NCW Chief asserted that the police must not show any laxity and should not come under any pressure or influence while conducting the probe.

Rahatkar said it was disturbing that incidents like these continue to happen in society despite growing awareness and legal safeguards for women. She said that respect for daughters and women must begin within families and society itself. Recalling other incidents Vijaya Rahatkar said that people may hold powerful positions, but without humanity, dignity and respect for women such status holds no meaning.

Twisha's family has accused her in-laws of abusing the justice system to influence the investigation. Their demand for a second post-mortem has been rejected by the Madhya Pradesh court. The family is considering approaching the High Court.