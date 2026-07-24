Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu Resigns, Likely To Contest Punjab Polls

Punjab BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu has resigned from the post of Union Minister of State for Railway and Food Processing Industries. His tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP had already ended in June.

Bittu is likely to contest the assembly election in Punjab, due next year, sources said. He has been closely involved in preparing the BJP's groundwork for a comeback next year in the border state held by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji and Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the nation as Minister of State in the Government of India," Bittu said in a post on X.

"It has been an honour to serve the people of India, especially my beloved Punjab. I remain committed to the ideals of service, nationalism, and the vision of a Viksit Bharat under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. My journey of public service continues with renewed dedication," he said.

Bittu, who's the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, joined the BJP in 2024 and unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections. He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan for the remainder of the term of a seat vacated by Congress leader K C Venugopal.

In recent times, Bittu had openly criticised the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer 'Satluj', and called it an attempt to light a fire, at a time when many Sikh leaders irrespective of their political allegiance had tread cautiously on the sensitive film.

That indicated the strategy he would be using for the BJP in Punjab i.e. to focus on four segments of the electorate - Hindus, Sikhs, Dalits, and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Sikhs form the largest segment of voters, nearly 58 per cent of the population, followed by Hindus at 39 per cent. Over one crore people follow Hinduism in the state, making it the second-largest religious community.

The third segment of voters in Punjab is the Dalit community, at nearly 32 per cent of the population, followed by OBC, estimated at around 16 per cent.