9 Newly-Elected Members Take Oath In Rajya Sabha

- Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan administered oath to nine new members on Monday
- The new members represent Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and West Bengal
- Members sworn in include Mukeshbhai Rathwa, Pawan Khera, Mahesh Kewat, and others from BJP, Congress, NPP
Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Monday administered oath to nine newly-elected members of the Upper House.
The members who took the oath represent the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Rajasthan and West Bengal.
The newly-elected members who took the oath on the first day of the Monsoon session were Mukeshbhai J Rathwa (BJP-Gujarat), Pawan Khera (Congress-Karnataka), Mahesh Kewat (BJP, Madhya Pradesh), Jamesh Pangsang Kongkal Sangma (NPP-Meghalaya), Khiangte Laltluagkima (Mizoram), Satish Poonia (BJP-Rajasthan), Prakash Chik Baraik (BJP-West Bengal), Sushmita Dev (BJP-West Bengal) and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (BJP-West Bengal).
Some other members elected earlier had already taken their oath during the inter-session period.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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