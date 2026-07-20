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On Camera, 3 Men Loot Jewellery Shop In Maharashtra

To discourage witnesses from intervening, they fired shots in the air before speeding away on their motorcycle.

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On Camera, 3 Men Loot Jewellery Shop In Maharashtra
  • Three men in bulletproof vests robbed Lakshmi Jewellers in Palghar at gunpoint
  • They brandished pistols and rifles openly in public during the robbery
  • The robbers fired multiple gunshots to threaten witnesses and escape
Have the police found the suspects' motorcycle or any other leads?
Mumbai:

Three men, wearing what appear to be bulletproof vests, barged into a shop in Maharashtra's Palghar and looted jewellery worth lakhs at gunpoint.

Mobile camera footage shows the men openly brandishing country-made pistols and rifles in full public view, and later boldly walking with the loot in plastic sacks.

They also fired multiple gunshots on Monday before fleeing.

The robbery occurred at around 4:30 pm at 'Lakshmi Jewellers'.

The trio had arrived on a motorcycle, entered the shop and threatened employees.

To discourage witnesses from intervening, they fired shots in the air before speeding away on their motorcycle.

Police attempted to chase down the fleeing robbers, but they managed to slip away, reported PTI.

The police are attempting to track down the accused.

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