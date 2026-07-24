NDTV Exclusive: Chief Justice Surya Kant Clarifies "Don't Waste Our Time" Remark

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant today explained the context behind the Supreme Court's remark to petitioners not to "waste" the top court's time, when they asked for an urgent listing of a petition on Wednesday challenging alleged police action against protesting students in Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

"It was reported wrongly that the Supreme Court declined to hear the petition. The Supreme Court can never deny hearing of any case. It's my commitment we are available 24 hours," Chief Justice Kant told NDTV.

"If I have not got the petition in the first place, what hearing would I give? If they give a one-page letter and seek a hearing on it, that's not the way. We can't violate the Supreme Court's process of filing a petition. I told them they should file the petition properly. But they wanted it immediately. So, I had to send a message," the Chief Justice said.