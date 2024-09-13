10 Most Enchanting Indian Destinations For Your Wedding Day

Planning a destination wedding? Here are some of the best locations in India. (Photo: iStock)

There is no day as special as your wedding day. Sure, our life is filled with many beautiful and remarkable days, but a wedding day is unlike the rest. Weddings can be emotional and beautiful - an event that declares your love and commitment to your partner. We want this day to be perfect for you. If you are looking to escape your city for your wedding festivities, a destination wedding can offer you an unforgettable experience. Destination weddings need not be restricted to flying overseas, there are many gorgeous places in India where you can exchange your vows. This guide explores some of the most enchanting destinations for you.

Here Are 10 Stunning Places In India For A Fairy-Tale Wedding:

1. Udaipur, Rajasthan

Udaipur is one of the best places to host your destination wedding. Udaipur boasts stunning lakes and beautiful palaces which make it the perfect location for a fairy-tale-like wedding. This city blends simplicity and royalty like no other. If you are a 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' fan, then you might already be planning your perfect wedding in Udaipur.

2. Goa

From your bachelorette/bachelor's party to your dream wedding, Goa is the perfect place for a fun and happening wedding. You can plan a beautiful beach wedding and exchange your vows as the sun sets and the sky is filled with majestic colours. Later in the evening, you can host a rocking beach party-themed reception.

3. Havelock Island, Andaman Islands

The Havelock Island is one of the most charming places to tie a knot. You can choose a location in the midst of white sand beaches, away from the mainland and the rest of the world, celebrating your love with your partner on your special day. September to May would be the best months to have your wedding here, as not many tourists flock to this island during this time.

4. Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

There is nothing like the magic of a hill station wedding. If you live in Delhi, a Shimla wedding can be easy to plan and execute. For couples who prefer the calm and peaceful hills to the sandy beaches, Shimla can be the ideal location for your dream wedding.

5. Nainital, Uttarakhand

Love is in the air in Nainital - with its beautiful hills, lush greenery and stunning lakes. Nainital has many great wedding venues where you can host your wedding party. Lakeside venues are magical, bringing you closer to nature and the scenic beauty will yield gorgeous wedding pictures.

6. Jodhpur, Rajasthan

The 'blue city' is the perfect place to plan an extravagant wedding. If you want to feel like royalty on your special day, you can plan your wedding in Jodhpur. You can also plan your wedding outfit just like royalty. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted their grand wedding in a Jodhpur palace. September offers the best weather for a Jodhpur wedding.

7. Agra, Uttar Pradesh

What better place to announce your love to the world than Agra, a city that is home to the Taj Mahal, the epitome of love? In Agra, you can book some spectacular hotels or resorts for your wedding, which overlook the Taj Mahal. Nothing beats getting your ethereal wedding pictures taken with this 'wonder of the world' right behind you.

8. Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand

Jim Corbett offers gorgeous river scenery and the natural beauty of the hills, perfect for an intimate wedding. If a dreamy and peaceful outdoor wedding in the lap of nature is in your mind, Jim Corbett is the place for you. When not attending the festivities, there are many tourist spots your guests can visit.

9. Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh

Khajuraho is an ancient city with countless temples. For couples looking to get married in or around temples, Khajuraho will offer you that rich cultural vibe and a stunning backdrop for your wedding. The group of temples of Khajuraho are recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage site, with its architectural marvel and deep history.

10. Kovalam, Kerala

If you are looking for a beautiful place to get married in South India, consider Kovalam. This is a popular beach destination with three crescent beaches and is a stunning location to get married. Many lovely resorts in Kovalam offer majestic sea views, an incredible backdrop for your wedding.

