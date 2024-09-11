Visiting Dubai? Let Our Guide Help You Plan The Perfect Trip

Dubai is of the topmost holiday destinations in the world.

Dubai, a city of striking contrasts and endless possibilities, effortlessly blends opulence with tradition. From its shimmering skyscrapers and luxurious resorts to its rich cultural heritage and vibrant culinary scene, Dubai offers an adventure for every type of traveller. Recently, I had the privilege of immersing myself in this dynamic city, discovering its iconic landmarks and hidden gems. My journey through this mesmerizing metropolis was nothing short of extraordinary, filled with unforgettable experiences and personal highlights that I'm excited to share. Here's a glimpse into my Dubai adventure.

Also Read: 10 Indian Cities That Will Make You Want to Quit Your Job And Just Eat

The Perfect Stay - The Lana - Dorchester Collection

My stay at The Lana - Dorchester Collection was nothing short of spectacular. This luxurious hotel, overlooking the shimmering Marasi Bay Marina, exudes a blend of traditional and contemporary elegance, thoughtfully curated by designers Gilles & Boissier. The ambience perfectly captures the spirit of Dubai, with its stylish interiors and breathtaking views.

One of the highlights of staying at The Lana was dining at Riviera by Jean Imbert. From morning till night, Riviera transported me to the South of France with its breezy atmosphere and vibrant Mediterranean cuisine. The outdoor garden was the ideal spot to savour modern dishes while soaking in the stunning views of the marina.

Also Read: Around The World On Streets: 16 Most Popular Street Foods Across The Globe

Dining Out In Dubai:

Dubai's dining scene is a treasure trove of flavours and experiences, and I had the chance to sample some truly exceptional places.

COYA Dubai: For And Evening Of Music, Drinks And Peruvian Delights

For a high-energy evening, COYA Dubai on Jumeirah Beach Road is a must-visit. This lively spot combines vibrant Latin American culture with culinary innovation, offering a rich menu that celebrates Peruvian cuisine with a modern twist. The warm, cosy interiors are gorgeous. I loved the tequila cocktail - Pisco Sour. Pisco is the national spirit of Peru and it was turned into a delightful drink by Coya. The food was divine, far surpassing any previous Peruvian cuisine experiences I'd had. For an evening full of energy, great music, and superb food, COYA was the perfect choice.

Coya, Dubai

21 Grams: The Ultimate Breakfast Experience

21 Grams, a charming bistro with a Balkan flair, quickly became a favourite. This neighbourhood gem serves up bold and delicious Balkan soul food, and it's no wonder it won a Bib Gourmand in the 2024 Michelin Guide. Founder and chef Stasha Toncev was generous in telling us about the menu, and her inspiration behind the menu and also recommended her favourites. If you go to 21 Grams for breakfast, do try their signature Balkan breakfast and Komplet Egg. I guarantee you'll love it. And don't forget to leave without having the desserts. I loved the Caramelised Banana Split and Princess Crepe.

Orfali Bros: For Comfort Food With a Mediterranean Twist

Orfali Bros run by three brothers is a popular haunt in Dubai for comfort food. The Orfali brothers from Aleppo, Syria travelled far and wide and created a menu drawing influences from global food culture. The bistro serves contemporary Middle Eastern food and almost every dish is to die for. The OB Cheese Burger was hands down one of the best burgers I've ever had. Other standouts included the Umami Eclair, Corn Bomb, OB Croquettes and Mehicana corn & avocado salad. The highlight of the bistro is the 2-story open kitchen which gives it old-world charm and it's a delight to watch the brothers in action, bringing us delightful plates of delicious food.



Pasta Making at Sagra Italian Pastificio

Ever thought of making your own pasta? If you are in Dubai, you have to learn the art of making fresh pasta from scratch at Sagra Italian Pastificio. The hands-on workshop was surprisingly fun and informative. Crafting fresh pasta from scratch was an enjoyable experience. Everyone attending the session enjoyed it. We also ate pasta from the diner; it was a little bland for my Indian palate but that's how authentic pasta is.



BRIX Cafe: The Perfect Breakfast Spot

For a delightful start to the day, BRIX Cafe is the spot. Located at Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, it offers freshly baked croissants that are perfect for an Instagram-worthy breakfast. The chic ambience and innovative menu, featuring croissant creations and truffle eggs, made my visit a treat. The perfectly made coffee gave me the boost I needed to kick-start the day.

Brix Cafe, Dubai

Lunch at Ariana's Persian Kitchen

Ariana's Persian Kitchen at Atlantis The Royal is a culinary journey into the heart of Persian cuisine. The restaurant, led by the award-winning chef Ariana Bundy, combines fragrant spices and fresh ingredients to create delightful dishes. The flavours were complex and comforting, offering a fresh perspective on Persian food. The charming hospitality and innovative takes on traditional recipes made this meal a memorable one.

Ariana's Persian Kitchen, Dubai

Exploring Dubai - Art, Culture And More:

ARTE Museum

The ARTE Museum, located in the heart of Dubai, is a must-visit for art enthusiasts. This immersive space, known for its captivating media art, showcases the theme 'ETERNAL NATURE'. The fusion of digital media technologies with natural elements created a mesmerizing experience. I was particularly taken by the interactive activities for kids, which allowed them to bring their drawings to life on screen.



Exploring the Future at The Museum of the Future

The Museum of the Future offers a glimpse into what's to come, with interactive exhibits that explore potential technological advancements. The sound therapy section, which uses sound to promote relaxation, was particularly fascinating. It was an eye-opening journey into the possibilities of the future.



A Coffee Lover's Delight: Coffee Museum

A visit to the Coffee Museum in the Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood was a highlight for me as a coffee enthusiast. The museum celebrates the global coffee culture and its Arabic roots. Exploring old coffee-making machines and tasting authentic Ethiopian coffee was both educational and delicious.

Coffee Museum, Dubai

A Day at Dubai Mall

No trip to Dubai is complete without a visit to Dubai Mall. This colossal shopping and entertainment hub offers everything from high-end fashion to world-class attractions, making it the perfect place to wrap up an exciting day in Dubai.

My adventure through Dubai's restaurants, cultural landmarks, and unique experiences left me with memories I'll cherish for a long time.