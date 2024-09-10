10 Indian Cities That Will Make You Want to Quit Your Job And Just Eat

Indian cuisine includes a range of regional treats.

People from all over the world travel to India to experience its diverse cultures and traditions. But this is not the only attraction that rivets the attention of travellers, India is equally celebrated for its culinary diversity. From the aromatic spices of the north to the tangy flavours of the south, each region offers a unique gastronomic experience that reflects its history and local ingredients. Even for Indians, there is no dearth of exploration as travel to another city within the country opens up a slew of new food experiences. India offers a wide range of flavours and cuisines that differ from city to city while maintaining the deep-rooted essence of the country. We have hand-picked 10 of the best foodie cities in India that one must visit for a happy stomach and happier heart.

Here Are The 10 Best Foodie Cities of India



1. Mumbai

Mumbai, India's bustling financial hub, is loved for its street food scene, besides Bollywood, of course. The city's vibrant streets are lined with vendors offering a kaleidoscope of flavours. Are you thinking about vada pav? Yes, Mumbai streets offer the best vada you can ever find. Then there is also spicy pav bhaji, sev puri and more. Moving up from the streets, the high-end restaurants also thrive here, serving exquisite seafood and gourmet dishes, staying true to Mumbai's cosmopolitan nature. Click here for our guide to explore the best street food in Mumbai.

2. Delhi

Butter chicken, dal makhani, chaats, kebabs - Delhi boasts a rich culinary heritage influenced by its Mughal past. Old Delhi's bustling markets, like Chandni Chowk, offer an authentic taste of traditional Delhiite cuisine. You get the best of north Indian cuisine in the city itself. But that's not all! From Italian and Chinese to Japanese and Mexican, your craving would never go unsatisfied here. Street food stalls, high-energy bars and upscale restaurants, there is something for everyone here. Click here for our curated guide to spending a day in Delhi.

Delhi is famous for street food.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Lucknow

Lucknow, known for its Awadhi cuisine, offers a sophisticated dining experience with its rich, aromatic dishes. The city's culinary specialities include kebabs, kormas, and biryanis, prepared with a blend of spices that reflects the region's Mughal influence. Traditional eateries and modern restaurants alike celebrate Lucknow's culinary heritage, providing a taste of its elegant and flavorful cuisine.



4. Chennai

Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, is a paradise for lovers of South Indian cuisine. The city is celebrated for its dosas, idlis, and sambar, with countless eateries offering these staples in various styles. Chennai's food scene is a blend of traditional flavours and modern innovations, showcasing everything from spicy Chettinad dishes to flavorful seafood curries. Click here to learn the best places to enjoy Chennai food.

5. Kolkata

Kolkata, known as the cultural capital of India, is equally renowned for its sweet treats and culinary diversity. The city's food culture reflects its colonial past and Bengali roots, offering a range of delicacies from spicy fish curries to rich Bengali sweets like rasgulla and sandesh. The famous street food stalls and historic eateries provide a unique taste of Kolkata's rich heritage, making it a must-visit for any food lover. Visiting Kolkata? Don't forget to go through this useful guide.

Kolkata offers various delicious food options.

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Hyderabad

Hyderabad is synonymous with biryani, a dish that has become a culinary icon of the city. Known for its aromatic spices and tender meat, Hyderabadi biryani is a must-try. The city also offers a range of Mughlai-inspired dishes, including kebabs and haleem. Hyderabad's vibrant food scene extends to its street food, with options like dosa and chatpati chaat providing a flavorful experience for all. The city's culinary heritage is as rich and diverse as its history.

7. Bengaluru

Bengaluru, the tech capital of India, is also home to a thriving food scene that blends traditional South Indian flavours with global influences. The city's eateries range from upscale restaurants serving international cuisine to local joints offering delicious South Indian fare and cafes and bars offering light bites. Bangalore is known for its innovative food culture, where fusion dishes and gourmet experiences meet traditional flavours. Here is the guide to experience Bengaluru food in the best possible way.

8. Jaipur

Jaipur, the Pink City, offers a regal culinary experience that reflects its royal heritage. The city is known for its rich Rajasthani cuisine, including dishes like dal bati churma and laal maas. Traditional eateries and opulent restaurants serve these hearty, spicy dishes with a side of royal hospitality. Jaipur's food scene is a celebration of its majestic past. If you want to try authentic Rajasthani food, here are the restaurants in Jaipur you should visit.

9. Amritsar

You won't believe it if we tell you that many people visit Amritsar not just for Golden Temple, but are equally excited about exploring the typical Punjabi food there. The city's streets are lined with stalls serving iconic dishes like buttery Amritsari kulchas, spicy chole, and crispy bhalla papdi. Don't miss the famed Amritsari fish, marinated in a blend of spices and deep-fried to perfection. Punjabi cuisine shines in Amritsar, with its generous use of ghee and aromatic spices.

The food in Amritsar lets you enjoy typical Punjabi flavours.

Photo Credit: iStock

10. Indore

Indore, a city in Madhya Pradesh, is renowned for its delicious street food. From the spicy Poha Jalebi to the flavorful Malpua, Indore's street food scene will leave you craving more. Indore's Chappan Dukaan is famous for street food and beverages like cha and lassi.

If you are a food and travel lover, exploring these 10 best foodie cities of India promises a delightful adventure filled with unforgettable flavours and culinary experiences.

