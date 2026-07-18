Ananya Panday Turns Modern Bride For Gaurav Gupta In A Lehenga And Diamond Septum Ring

After a successful showcase at the Paris Fashion Week, designer Gaurav Gupta returned to Mumbai and unveiled his latest couture collection, Light Song. Gaurav presented a lineup that embraced contemporary glamour while staying rooted in Indian craftsmanship. The evening culminated with Ananya Panday taking over the runway in a striking bridal ensemble.

Walking out as the finale bride, Ananya looked stunning in ivory. The couture piece came covered in hundreds of handcrafted details, including sequins, beads, crystals and shimmering embellishments.

The cropped sweetheart blouse put her toned abs on display, while the A-line skirt flowed down in a waterfall silhouette. The floor-sweeping hem and dramatic back train added instant grandeur. Crystal-draped strings over the shoulders gave the outfit an ethereal edge.

A tulle veil, tucked into her hair and embroidered with shimmer, completed the modern bride look. Annanya accessorised the ensemble with a diamond septum ring, a diamond-studded maang tikka and statement rings.

The beauty look was just as modern as the outfit. There was no tight bun or elaborate updo in sight. Instead, Ananya's hair was kept soft and slightly undone in a half-up style. Loose strands framed her face while the rest fell naturally over her shoulders.

The makeup followed the same understated brief with shimmering silver eyes, glossy pink lips, mascara-lined lashes and softly contoured cheeks with a hint of blush. A subtle dusting of shimmer on her shoulders caught the runway lights with every step.

Presented at Mumbai's Jio World Centre, the collection drew inspiration from infinity, transformation and the connection between the sun and the moon. The runway mirrored that theme, winding through the venue in the shape of an infinity symbol. More than 150 artisans worked on the collection, clocking over 4,000 hours to bring the couture pieces to life.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Chand Mera Dil alongside actor Lakshya. The actress next has Call Me Bae Season 2 in the line-up.

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