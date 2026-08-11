Indian Railways Approves New Kasganj-Aishbagh Express, Extends Routes Of Key Trains; Check Stoppage Details

Indian Railways has approved two new train services, including the Kasganj-Aishbagh Express for Uttar Pradesh and the Valsad-Surat MEMU service in Gujarat. The Railway Board has also extended the routes of several trains and approved additional stoppages for seven services. The move is expected to benefit rail passengers in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat while improving connectivity between major cities. Railway officials said separate notifications regarding the new services, route extensions and stoppages will be issued by the concerned railway zones.

Kasganj-Aishbagh Express Gets Green Signal

The Railway Board has approved Train No. 15312/15311 Kasganj-Aishbagh Express, which will run daily. Train No. 15312 will leave Kasganj at 4:20 am and reach Aishbagh railway station in Lucknow at 1 pm. On the return journey, Train No. 15311 will depart Aishbagh at 2 pm and arrive in Kasganj at 10:40 pm.

The train will stop at Ujhani, Badaun, Bareilly, Izzatnagar, Pilibhit, Puranpur, Mailani, Gola Gokarnnath, Lakhimpur, Sitapur, Sidhauli and Mohibullapur stations.

Valsad-Surat MEMU Train Approved

The Railway Board has also approved the daily Train No. 69149 Valsad-Surat MEMU service. The train will leave Valsad at 1:20 pm and reach Surat at 4:40 pm.

It will halt at Dungri, Joravasan, Bilimora, Amlasad, Ancheli, Vedchha, Gandhi Smriti, Navsari, Maroli, Sachin, Bhestan and Udhna stations.

Varanasi City-Gorakhpur Express Extended

The Railway Board has extended Train No. 15132/15131 Varanasi City-Gorakhpur Express up to Nepalganj Road.

Under the revised schedule, Train No. 15132 will depart Varanasi City at 10:35 pm and reach Nepalganj Road at 11:20 am the next day. On the return journey, Train No. 15131 will leave Nepalganj Road at 4:15 pm and arrive at Varanasi City at 5:30 am the following day.

On the extended section, the train will also stop at Nakhaha Jungle, Peppeganj, Campierganj, Anand Nagar, Siddharth Nagar, Shohratgarh, Barhni, Tulsipur, Balrampur, Gonda, Payagpur, Bahraich and Risia stations.

Rewa-Jabalpur Express Extended

The Railway Board has approved the extension of Train No. 22189/22190 Rewa-Jabalpur Express up to Madan Mahal.

After the extension, Train No. 22190 Rewa-Madan Mahal Express will leave Rewa at 5:45 am and reach Madan Mahal at 10:07 am. The train will halt at Jabalpur from 9:46 am to 9:51 am.

On the return journey, Train No. 22189 Madan Mahal-Rewa Express will depart Madan Mahal at 5 pm, reach Jabalpur at 5:10 pm and arrive in Rewa at 9:22 pm. The extension will improve connectivity for passengers travelling between these regions.

Ambikapur-Madan Mahal Express Also Approved

The Railway Board has also approved the extension of Train No. 11265/11266 Jabalpur-Ambikapur Express up to Madan Mahal.

Following the extension, Train No. 11266 Ambikapur-Madan Mahal Express will leave Ambikapur at 6:15 am and arrive at Madan Mahal at 3:20 pm. It will halt at Jabalpur from 2:55 pm to 3 pm.

For the return trip, Train No. 11265 Madan Mahal-Ambikapur Express will depart Madan Mahal at 12:25 pm, reach Jabalpur at 12:35 pm and arrive in Ambikapur at 11 pm.

Railway Board Approves New Stoppages for Seven Trains

The Railway Board has sanctioned new stoppages for the following trains:

Train No. 15093/15094 Achhnera-Tanakpur Express at Banbasa

Train No. 12221/12222 Pune-Howrah Duronto Express at Akola

Train No. 55331/55332 Kasganj-Achhnera Passenger at Garhi Beri

Train No. 12933/12934 Bandra-Vatva Karnavati Express at Navsari

Train No. 14319/14320 Indore-Bareilly Express at Dibai

Train No. 20161/20162 Pune-Jabalpur Express at Khandwa

Train No. 63387/63388 Jamalpur-Gaya MEMU at Pawai Brahmasthan

The approvals are aimed at improving rail connectivity and providing greater convenience to passengers across multiple states.