Viral Video Shows Passengers Climbing Fast Moving Train. Harsh Goenka Calls It 'Dangerous'

Harsh Goenka has shared a video showing passengers trying to board a moving Virar Fast local train, putting the spotlight on the dangers of overcrowding on Mumbai's suburban railway network.

The video shows commuters climbing onto the train before it has completely stopped at a station. Passengers can be seen rushing towards the moving local and attempting to get inside.

Goenka shared the video on X and wrote, "The Virar Fast is a popular fast suburban electric multiple unit (EMU) train service on the Western Line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway system." The video soon sparked a wider conversation about the daily reality of travelling by Mumbai locals.

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The footage captures commuters trying to get onto the train as it moves through the station. The dangerous practice is especially concerning because a small misstep while boarding a moving train can have serious consequences.

For many people travelling through Mumbai every day, getting a seat is not always the biggest challenge. Getting inside the train itself can be a struggle.

Harsh Goenka's Virar Fast Post Triggers Reactions

The comments section quickly turned into a discussion about inequality and the everyday struggles of commuters.

One person commented, "Harshji, there are two India's, one belongs to a speck of the total population of which you are part of, and another 98% is the unfortunate part, as shown by the hapless commuters." They added, "The 2% can pull the 98% out of the morass if they have the will there is a way."

Another user wrote, "Safety practices in India are considered a hurdle. Life has no value in India. It will take a century to change the mindset and create infrastructure space."

One commenter said this has been happening for years. They said, "Common man has been doing this for the past 30 years (I am witnessing). Maybe more, but to date no proper solution, and the situation remains unchanged and getting worse."

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Another person suggested increasing the number of Virar Fast trains. "Really crazy, they should increase the frequency of Virar Fast and also have modern trains where the vestibules are connected to each other."

Another commenter said Mumbai itself needs to be decongested. The person added, "Some serious actions are underway to tackle this. But I think much more needs to be done."