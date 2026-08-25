Married US Lawyer Forced Out Of Top Firm After Being Caught Kissing Junior Colleague: Report

An elite lawyer is reportedly being forced out of top US law firm Wachtell Lipton after a viral video showed him kissing a junior colleague in New York's Central Park. Nathaniel Cullerton, 45, has been on leave for several weeks while the firm investigated his relationship with 29-year-old associate Kelsey Borenzweig, according to sources cited by the New York Post.

Sources said Cullerton is still technically employed by Wachtell and remains on leave but is in the process of separating from the firm. It is not clear when his departure will become official or whether he is being paid during his leave.

The scandal has already cost Cullerton another major career opportunity. He had reportedly been preparing to leave Wachtell with star litigator Bill Savitt and several other senior lawyers for rival firm Gibson Dunn. However, Gibson Dunn reportedly dropped Cullerton from the planned move after the video went viral.

What is the controversy?

The controversy began last month when influencer Jay Guapo posted a video showing Cullerton and Borenzweig kissing on a bench in Central Park. The video quickly spread across social media.

In the footage, the influencer approached the pair and told them to find somewhere more private because children were nearby. The couple noticed they were being filmed and asked him to stop. When Cullerton attempted to take the phone, the influencer continued recording.

The incident attracted particular attention because Cullerton was a partner at Wachtell while Borenzweig was a junior associate in the firm's litigation department. Their professional hierarchy became a major focus of the fallout.

Borenzweig's current employment status at Wachtell was not immediately clear.

Cullerton is married to Moira Penza, an attorney and partner at Wilkinson Stekloff who previously worked as a federal prosecutor. The couple married in 2016. It is unclear whether they remain together.