Boy, 9, Girl, 10, Become Youngest From Uttarakhand To Summit Mount Kilimanjaro

At an age when most children are busy with school, games and discovering new hobbies, two young kids from Uttarakhand have already accomplished a feat that many seasoned adventurers dream of. Nine-year-old Reyansh Pant and 10-year-old Prisha Rawat created history becoming the youngest climbers from the Indian state to summit Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain.

Standing at an impressive 5,895 metres above sea level, Mount Kilimanjaro presents a demanding challenge, requiring physical endurance as well as mental strength. For Reyansh and Prisha, the journey to the summit was not merely about reaching the top but about pushing their own limits and demonstrating that age need not define the scale of one's ambitions.

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What makes it truly unique is that Mount Kilimanjaro is actually a giant dormant volcano. It stands tall above the plains of Africa and offers a landscape that changes with altitude.

According to trekking group Trek The Himalayas, the young achievers started their journey on August 16 in the rainforest, then moved through open moorlands and high-altitude deserts. As they got closer to the summit, it became increasingly challenging, as the landscape was rocky and volcanic with glaciers around the slopes.

Ultimately on August 24, they reached Uhuru Peak at 5,895 metres, the highest point in Africa. Reyansh and Prisha were a part of a batch featuring 11 trekkers. Reyansh and Prisha's remarkable feat is likely to inspire a new generation of young adventurers to step beyond their comfort zones, embrace challenges and set their sights on new heights.

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Previously, a young boy named Teghbir Singh climbed Mount Kilimanjaro at the age of 5, becoming the youngest Asian to achieve this feat. According to a Hindustan Times report, the young climber from Punjab started the trek to Mount Kilimanjaro On August 18, 2024, and walked all along to reach the Uhuru peak on August 23.