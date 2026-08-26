Man Kills Two Sisters In Uttarakhand Days Before Raksha Bandhan

Just days before Raksha Bandhan, a brother allegedly shot dead his two sisters and critically injuring his brother-in-law in Uttarakhand's Roorkee on Tuesday night, police said.

The incident took place in the Gangnahar area, where the accused, identified as Vivek Kumar, allegedly first went to the home of one of his sisters, Pushpa, and shot her.

He then went to the home of his other sister, Shakuntala, where he allegedly opened fire indiscriminately at her and her husband.

Both sisters died on the spot from their gunshot wounds. The accused's brother-in-law sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where his condition remains critical, police said.

After the incident, Vivek fled the scene. On receiving information, a police team reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Police said the motive behind the murders was yet to be ascertained and raids were being conducted to apprehend the accused.

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