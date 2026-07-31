Uttarakhand Police SDRF Jawan Saves Man Swept Away By Ganga Current, Wins Hearts Online

A rescue at Haridwar's Kangra Ghat has drawn attention after Uttarakhand Police shared a video showing an SDRF jawan saving a man who was being swept away by the strong current of the Ganga.

According to Uttarakhand Police, a Lord Shiva devotee from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, began to be swept away in the swift flow of the river while bathing at Kangra Ghat in Haridwar.

Uttarakhand Police said an SDRF jawan who was present at the spot immediately jumped into the Ganga and, after strenuous efforts, safely rescued the young man.

Watch Video Here:

The SDRF jawan's quick response and fearless action earned widespread praise, with many appreciating his bravery and dedication to saving a life.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised the jawan for his bravery. One user commented, "Salute to you brother."

Another user noted, "The rescue guy moved faster than the waves."

"Highly commendable job," added a third user.

A fourth user wrote, "Big salute to the brave SDRF jawan."