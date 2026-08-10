Single Word In A Diary Reunites Missing UP Man With Family After 10 Years

A single word written in a diary led to the identification of a missing elderly man in Uttarakhand's Almora district and the subsequent reunion with his family.

Shyam Singh, originally from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh, had gone missing from his home 10 years ago due to his unstable mental health. Despite extensive search efforts by his family, he could not be located.

For the past decade, Singh had been wandering the Tadikhet and Majkhali areas of Almora. Although locals knew him by face, no one was aware of his true identity.

Vinod Fartyal, the Majkhali police outpost in-charge, had been noticing Singh wandering the area for years in a very poor condition. Identifying him was difficult due to his prolonged wandering and his compromised mental and physical health.

Although the police tried repeatedly to find out where he was from and how long he had been there, he was unable to communicate anything. Eventually, the police gave him a pen and a diary, without anticipating the breakthrough that followed.

After initially remaining silent, Singh wrote a single word in the diary that ultimately reunited him with his family: "Rajepur". The Almora Police contacted the Rajepur police station in Farrukhabad immediately and shared Singh's photo.

Singh was then identified as a resident of Rajepur Rathoudi village in Farrukhabad, and his family was soon located. His family received a call from the Uttarakhand Police on the very same day, ending a 10-year-long search and rekindling hope where it had long been lost.

Upon receiving the news, Singh's family immediately travelled to Almora and reached the Majkhali police outpost. Seeing their father safe and sound after nearly a decade left the entire family deeply emotional.

They expressed their heartfelt gratitude and praised the Almora and Uttarakhand Police for their compassionate handling of the matter.