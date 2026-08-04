Woman Wanted To 'Sell' Daughter For Rs 1.5 Lakh, Filed Case When She Got Half

Uttarakhand Police have solved a case involving the alleged abduction of a minor girl in Dehradun, arresting four individuals, including her mother, on charges related to trafficking, police said on Monday.

A 35-year-old woman, resident of Sahastradhara Road, had allegedly sold her 15-year-old daughter for Rs 1.5 lakh for financial gain, but filed a false abduction report last month with the police after failing to receive the full amount, Circle Officer Nitin Lohani said, adding that based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Rajpur police station under Section 137(2) of the BNS.

He said that during the investigation, police traced the girl to Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. The police safely recovered the teenager and arrested two accused, Manish, 37, and Lavi Kumar, 24, in connection with the case.

Lohani revealed that interrogation of the accused disclosed that Lavi Kumar had allegedly purchased the minor girl from her mother for Rs 1.5 lakh through a woman named Pinky Malik, 37. He subsequently sold the girl to Manish for Rs 2 lakh with the intention of arranging a marriage.

According to the CO, the police arrested Pinky and the complainant (the mother).

During interrogation, the mother admitted to selling the girl for Rs 1.5 lakh and filing a false abduction complaint after receiving only Rs 80,000 from Pinky.

Lohani said that the police are investigating other aspects of the case as well and are trying to ascertain whether the accused have been involved in similar incidents in the past.

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