Pregnant Women Lured, Newborns Sold: Cops Bust Trafficking Racket In Kerala

Kerala Police have busted an alleged human trafficking racket operating from a secluded house in Kottayam district, where pregnant women were reportedly brought from other states under the pretext of care and support before their newborns were sold, officials said.

The racket got exposed following a complaint filed by a 22-year-old pregnant woman from Assam. Acting swiftly on the complaint, the Erattupetta police took two key suspects into custody. They haev been identified as Raja, a native of Tamil Nadu, and his brother-in-law Arjun.

According to police sources, the victim had fled her marital home in Assam after refusing her in-laws' demands to undergo an abortion for her second pregnancy. Left vulnerable and stranded, she was targeted via social media by the syndicate, whose members posed as charity workers offering shelter and pre-natal support.

Relying on their promises, the woman was brought to Teekoy in Kottayam, where she was lodged in an isolated rented house owned by a local resident. The arrangement seemed like a lifeline, until the real intention surfaced.

Once settled, the suspects allegedly pressured the young woman to hand over her baby immediately after delivery. When she flatly refused, the suspects physically assaulted and threatened her.

Fleeing the house to escape the abuse, the woman was spotted wandering the streets by local residents, who promptly informed authorities. She was subsequently relocated to the Santhwanam Care Home in Kottayam. It was during her time at the care center that she recounted the horror, leading to formal police intervention.

In a chilling statement to the police, the victim revealed that she was not alone and at least two other pregnant women were being held captive at the same house for the exact same purpose.

Preliminary investigations suggest the women were brought in by agents based in Thiruvananthapuram, operating quietly under the radar of unsuspecting neighbours for over a month.

Special Investigation Team Formed

Recognising the severity and potentially widespread reach of the racket, senior law enforcement officials have launched a full-scale probe.

Sabu Mathew, Kottayam Superintendent of Police stated A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed headed by Pala DySP to probe the newborn baby selling racket.

"Two individuals are currently in police custody. We are actively collecting detailed evidence to determine if more women were trafficked or if babies have already been sold by this gang," he said.

Police are now investigating whether the syndicate has links across state borders and if previous child-selling transactions were carried out using similar tactics.