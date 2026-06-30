3 Bangladeshi Nationals With Fake Ids Arrested In Kerala

Three Bangladeshi nationals living in Kerala without valid travel or immigration documents have been arrested in Kozhikode district, triggering a multi-agency investigation into illegal cross-border entry and local support networks.

The arrests were made during a surprise inspection at a migrant workers' camp in Mavoor's Kalpally area by a police team led by Mavoor Station House Officer Mohammed Rafeeq. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Wula Hossain, Mohammad Hasan Ali and Mohammad Mehdi Hasan.

Police said the three had been staying with migrant workers in rented accommodation and were engaged in construction work. During the inspection, they were found carrying fake identity cards. Preliminary questioning confirmed that they are Bangladeshi nationals, police said.

According to investigators, the trio had arrived in Mavoor around 20 days ago. Police have identified those who employed them and are now probing whether others who entered India from Bangladesh may also be staying in the region.

The mobile phones seized from the accused will be examined as part of the investigation. Police are also trying to trace where they obtained their SIM cards and the route through which they entered the country.

A case has been registered under provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act relating to illegal entry and stay in India. The accused are expected to be produced before a court on Tuesday.

The central and state intelligence agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Special Branch and State Special Branch, have joined the interrogation to determine whether the case has wider national security implications or is part of a larger illegal immigration network.

Police said intensified inspections targeting migrant worker camps and rented accommodations in the Mavoor region will continue in the coming days.

Intelligence sources reveal a direction is given of a pattern that is emerging to watch out for.l. Post Bengal elections lot of Bengal workers have returned back to Kerala and since the change of government in Bengal, many illegal immigrants are also trying to enter into southern states along with them.