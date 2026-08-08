High-Level Demographic Change Panel To Visit Jammu On Monday

The Centre has constituted a High-Level Committee on Demographic Change to study and suggest measures to deal with what it calls "unnatural demographic shifts" due to illegal immigration, structural population changes and abnormal settlement patterns.

The formal announcement of the committee comes a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a "high-powered demography mission" from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The panel will be led by retired Justice Prakash Prabhakar Navlekar. The members will start the work with a three-day visit to Jammu from August 10 to 12. During this, they will meet political parties, socio-political organisations and members of civil society to record their concerns. After that they will be visiting other parts of the country.

The Committee was approved by the Union Cabinet on September 11, 2025, following the PM's announcement on August 15, 2025.

Besides the Chairman, the panel comprises former Census Commissioner of India, Durga Shankar Mishra (retd IAS), Balaji Srivastava (retd IPS) and Dr Shamika Ravi. Joint Secretary (Foreigners-I), Ministry of Home Affairs, will be the Member Secretary.

The Committee has been tasked to submit its report within one year, extendable by six months.

The terms of reference include -

1. Comprehensive assessment of demographic changes in India due to illegal immigration and other abnormal reasons

2. Analysis of patterns of abnormal population changes at the level of religious and social communities

3. Recommend a mechanism for time-bound identification, detention and deportation of illegal immigrants.

4 Strengthen border management and create a permanent institutional framework for monitoring demographic trends

5. Policy framework to improve Centre-State coordination on illegal immigration and demographic imbalances

Why Jammu Matters

Over the last three decades, political parties, civil society and Dogra organisations in the Jammu region have repeatedly raised alarm over "unnatural demographic shifts".

Thousands of alleged Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants were found settled in Jammu city areas in the last decade. Jammu-based groups including BJP Jammu, Dogra Sadar Sabha, IkkJutt Jammu and Jammu Bar Association had termed it a "demographic invasion" and a security threat due to proximity to Army camps and the national highway.

There were massive protests and signature campaigns demanding deportation. BJP leaders argued it was an attempt to alter Jammu's Hindu-Dogra majority character and that such settlements could become vote banks and change local population balance.

What Happens Next

The committee's Jammu visit is expected to focus on ground-level feedback on migration, settlement patterns, land issues and security concerns.

Sources said the panel will scientifically assess data, interact with stakeholders, and recommend policy, legislative and administrative measures to the Centre.