Brief Standoff On India-Bangladesh Border Over 55-Year-Old In No-Man's Land

A 55-year-old Bangladeshi man, who had allegedly entered India illegally via Meghalays border, was sent back into Bangladesh by the Border Security Force on Thursday. The "pushback" operation by the BSF had turned into a tense standoff with the Border Guard Bangladesh as the latter refused to accept the man.

The standoff left the man stranded in "no-man's land" for sometime.

The standoff took place on Wednesday along the border at Nandirchar in Meghalaya's South-West Garo hills district near Mahendraganj between Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). As BSF tried to "push" the Bangladeshi national to the other side the BGB guards allegedly refused to accept the man claiming he was Indian.

Stuck in the tragic situation was a 55-year-old Hindu man from Bangladesh who allegedly entered India illegally through the Meghalaya border. The man, identified as Sati Rajbanshi, was subsequently apprehended by the BSF. Following standard procedures, the security force reportedly "pushed" him back towards the Bangladesh side of the border.

In videos of the incident that have gone viral, BGB from Jamalpur in Bangladesh and BSF personnel were seen in a heated altercation about the nationality and identity of the person. The troopers of the two border forces were seen in a tense and animated argument over the man.

The video showed the hapless old man being shuttled around by both sides as he looked clueless about his circumstance. Bangladesh guards were seen aggressively questioning him on his address and nationality. A crowd of locals was also seen gathering on the Bangladeshi side.

Flag meetings between the local commanders of BSF and BGB reportedly failed to resolve the issue, leaving the man stranded in the "no-man's land".

The issue was later resolved as the Bangladeshi authorities established the identity of the man and took him in.

The incident has added a new dimension to the ongoing debate over illegal migration, cross-border pushbacks and the treatment of minority communities in Bangladesh.

BSF sources alleged that the latest incident reflects a broader pattern that has been witnessed in other border regions, including parts of West Bengal.

"Bangladesh is trying to defame India. BSF did not push back this person, rather BGB pushed him to Indian territory seemingly because he is Hindu," another official added.

The alleged Infiltrator has been identified as Sati Rajbanshi, son of Late Baghbatta of Chalna village under Narayanpur Post Office and Gudagari Police Station in Rajshahi district of Bangladesh.

The development comes against the backdrop of Assam's intensified campaign against undocumented Bangladeshi migrants. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly stated that the State will adopt even stricter measures against illegal infiltration in 2026, with authorities continuing efforts to identify and deport foreign nationals residing unlawfully in the country.