Indian Truck Driver Behind Multi Vehicle Crash In US Gets 5 Years In Prison

A 22-year-old Indian-origin truck driver-- an illegal immigrant in the US--who caused an eight-vehicle collision on an Ontario freeway in the United States has been sentenced to nearly five years in state prison. Three people were killed, and four others were injured in the collision on the San Bernardino County freeway in October of last year after Jashanpreet Singh failed to hit his brakes in slowing traffic.

The October 2025 crash was caught on the dashcam of Singh's Freightliner tractor-trailer combination, showing him driving at high speed as he slammed into what appears to be a small, white SUV in the freeway's center lane. Singh's truck continued forward, ramming into several other vehicles, including another truck. It then crossed over two lanes before crashing into an already-disabled truck on the freeway's right shoulder.

Singh, who was 21 at the time of the crash, had pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in June. He was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison on Tuesday.

The California Highway Patrol, at the time, said traffic had slowed down on the freeway right before the crash, but Singh's truck did not stop and caused the massive chain-reaction crash.

Eyewitness Accounts

When the crash happened in October 2025, an eyewitness described it as sounding like a big explosion. He recalled a red semi-truck, allegedly driven by Singh, barreling down the freeway before the impact.

"It didn't stop. It didn't swerve. It didn't make any kind of manoeuvres. It just went straight in," Jason Calmelat told NBC Los Angeles.

"The truck rolled and veered to the right into the embankment, and I saw the truck driver jump out because it was on fire," he added.

Undocumented Immigrant

Singh is an undocumented immigrant from India who first entered the US through the southern border in 2022, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

After the crash, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has reportedly put out an arrest detainer -- a request to hold a person for potential deportation -- for Singh. He might be deported after the completion of his prison sentence.