Navi Mumbai International Airport Launches First International Flight

Navi Mumbai International Airport on Wednesday launched its first scheduled international flight, with Air India Express' inaugural service to Abu Dhabi taking off at 2:55 am. NDTV was onboard the maiden flight as the airport entered international operations more than six months after commencing commercial domestic services.

The Abu Dhabi route will operate three times a week, providing a direct air link between Navi Mumbai and the UAE. Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL) said the launch reflects the coordinated efforts of government agencies, aviation regulators, airline partners and airport stakeholders in establishing NMIA as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's second international gateway.

The inaugural international flight also carried NMIA's first international perishable export shipment, establishing the airport as a new gateway for high-value, time-sensitive cargo. AAHL said the milestone is expected to improve international market access for Indian exporters while strengthening the airport's growing cargo capabilities.

"The launch of our first scheduled international flight marks the beginning of a new phase in Navi Mumbai International Airport's journey. We thank all the state and central government agencies and stakeholders for their invaluable support in helping us achieve this milestone. We also appreciate Air India Express for partnering with us on this important first international route," Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer of AAHL, said.

NMIA currently handles around 150 air traffic movements daily and connects 46 domestic destinations. The addition of international services is expected to further strengthen its role in meeting the aviation needs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and western India.

"As we expand our network with more airline partners and destinations, our focus remains on delivering seamless operations while strengthening Navi Mumbai's position as a preferred gateway for international travel," Bansal added.

AAHL said the Abu Dhabi service is the first of several international routes planned from NMIA. As the airport expands its airline partnerships and destination network, it is expected to play a bigger role in strengthening Mumbai's aviation capacity while supporting India's growing international connectivity, trade and tourism.

"We are delighted to launch international operations from Navi Mumbai with direct flights to Abu Dhabi, creating a convenient new gateway to the UAE for travellers from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Navi Mumbai is a key pillar of our dual-airport strategy, complementing our network from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. We value our partnership with Navi Mumbai International Airport and look forward to strengthening connectivity through this collaboration," Air India Express Chairman Nipun Aggarwal said.

Navi Mumbai International Airport is a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Maharashtra government's City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

The Adani Group currently operates eight airports through AAHL-Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and Mangaluru. With the launch of international services from Navi Mumbai, all eight airports in its portfolio now operate both domestic and international flights.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)