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Air India Express Flight From Kannur To Jeddah Returns After 2 Hours In Air

Over 180 passengers safe as Air India Express flight returns to Kannur after engine issue.

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Air India Express Flight From Kannur To Jeddah Returns After 2 Hours In Air
Over 180 passengers safe as Air India Express flight returns to Kannur after engine issue.
  • An Air India Express flight from Kannur to Jeddah returned due to engine fault
  • The flight took off at 7.40 am with over 180 passengers onboard
  • Pilots spotted an engine warning light about two hours into the flight
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Kannur:

An Air India Express flight bound to Jeddah from Kannur returned within two hours of the flight on Tuesday due to a fault in the aircraft's engine, airport sources said.

The aircraft with over 180 passengers took off at 7.40 am from Kannur airport, but around two hours into the flight, the pilots saw an engine warning light and decided to return, the sources said.

"The flight landed safely in Kannur, and all the passengers are fine," they said.

A subsequent check of the aircraft found that there was something wrong with the fuel filter, they said.

The aircraft circled the airport for some time to reduce fuel before landing, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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