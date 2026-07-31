Saving On Commute, Losing On Everything Else: The Hidden Cost Of WFH

When the pandemic sent millions of Indians home in 2020, the math seemed simple. No commute meant no fuel bills, no metro passes, no rushed lunches bought at inflated office-park prices. Skip the ironed shirts, skip the cab surge pricing, skip the whole exhausting ritual of getting to work. Save money. That was the promise.

Five years on, the promise looks shakier.

Talk to people who still work from home, even part of the week, and a different story comes up. The electricity bill has crept higher. The air conditioner runs longer because there's no office AC to retreat into. The broadband plan got upgraded, twice. And somewhere along the way, a dining chair turned into a proper desk setup that cost more than expected.

The Bills That Snuck Up On Everyone

Start with power. An office building splits its electricity cost across hundreds of employees. A home does not. Running a laptop, a monitor, a Wi-Fi router, and an air conditioner for eight or nine hours a day, every day, adds up fast -- especially through India's long, hot summers. Broadband is the same story. A connection that once handled some browsing and the occasional video call now needs to support all-day video meetings without lag, which usually means a costlier plan.

Then there's furniture. This is where, Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, sees the real shift. Early in the pandemic, he points out, most people simply worked from the dining table or the sofa. That didn't last. As remote and hybrid work became permanent, people began investing in proper desks, ergonomic chairs, monitor stands, and better lighting -- purchases that can easily run into thousands of rupees.

Saraf doesn't see this as wasted money, though. He frames it as an investment in health rather than a discretionary splurge. Poor furniture, he says, leads to back and neck pain, wrist injuries, and a real dip in productivity -- costs that are harder to see on a bill but add up over time.

Add in the food factor. Snacking through the day, ordering in more often because the kitchen is right there, or simply eating three home-cooked meals instead of one -- the grocery bill tends to climb quietly, without anyone quite noticing when it happened.

The Career Cost Nobody Put On A Spreadsheet

Money spent is one thing. Money not earned is another, and that's a cost that worries Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulkara Pvt Ltd, far more than a higher power bill.

Maurya's concern is promotions. Working from home does cut real costs, he agrees -- commuting, work clothes, the small daily expenses of office life. But he warns that being out of sight can mean being out of mind when it comes to raises, bonuses, and the high-visibility projects that get people noticed. A promotion, after all, isn't just a new title. It's a pay bump, better bonuses, stronger retirement savings, and a better shot at bigger opportunities later.

He's particularly worried about younger, less experienced employees, who lose easy access to mentorship and the simple act of learning by watching a senior colleague work. His advice isn't to abandon remote work, but to work at being visible within it -- speaking up in meetings, sharing progress proactively, and pushing for feedback rather than waiting for it to arrive.

The Pain Nobody Talks About At Video Calls

If Maurya is worried about careers, Jeevan Kasara, Chairman of Steris Healthcare, is worried about health.

Kasara points to musculoskeletal problems -- back, neck, and shoulder pain -- as the most common fallout of home workstations that weren't built for eight-hour days. Without a proper office chair, he says, that pain only builds through the day, and without the movement a commute used to force on people, weight gain and its related health risks follow quietly behind it. Add long hours in front of a screen, and eye strain, tension headaches, and disrupted sleep round out the list.

But it's the isolation that concerns him most. Remote work strips away the social interaction that used to come built into a normal workday, and Kasara links that loss directly to rising anxiety, stress, burnout, and a growing need for mental health support -- a trend he says is hitting younger employees especially hard. His prescription isn't to reverse remote work, but to build healthier habits into it.

When The Laptop Itself Becomes The Risk

There's a cost that has nothing to do with furniture, food, or physical pain, and everything to do with what happens the moment a work laptop is lost, stolen, or hacked.

Sriram Kakarala, Chief Product Officer at Scalefusion, puts it simply: the office never disappeared, it just scattered into thousands of homes, cafes, and co-working spaces. That shift changes what a laptop actually is. It isn't just a work tool anymore -- it's the front door to a company's data, applications, and identity.

When that device is compromised, Kakarala says, the damage goes well beyond the price of a replacement machine. Every minute it stays untrusted is a minute spent wondering whether company data has leaked, whether login credentials are still safe, and whether the device can be trusted at all. Those are questions with real financial and operational weight, and they need answers long before a new laptop even arrives.

It Isn't All Bad News

For all the hidden costs, remote work still has genuine upsides, and most people who've tried both setups know it.

There's no commute, which means no lost hours and none of the everyday stress of getting from one place to another. There's less exposure to outdoor pollution, a real concern in many Indian cities. Work wardrobes shrink, along with the spending that goes into them. And for anyone with a small child (or a pet) at home, the flexibility of remote work can be worth more than any amount it might be quietly costing elsewhere.

So, Does WFH Actually Save Money?

The honest answer is: it depends what you're counting. Skip the commute and the coffee-shop lunches, and the savings are real. Add up the electricity, the broadband upgrade, the ergonomic chair, the slower climb up the ladder, and the odd doctor's visit for a stiff back, and the picture gets murkier.

Working from home didn't turn out to be free. It just moved the bill somewhere less obvious.