Indian Man, 33, Charged In US Crash That Killed His Pregnant Teen Partner

The mother of a pregnant teenager, who, along with her unborn child, was killed in a Range Rover Velar crash in Ohio, United States, has said she wants the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to deport the Indian man charged over the incident. Annette Holmes said she does not want 33-year-old Tarsem Singh to remain in the country.

According to the victims' family, Singh, an Indian national living in the US illegally, was the father of 17-year-old Ashlee Holmes' unborn child. Relatives told Newsweek that Ashlee tried to leave the relationship several times but was not successful.

"Nobody should ever deserve to die while pregnant with their first kid," Annette Holmes, 40, told Newsweek.

"I'm OK with him being kicked out of the country permanently. We came to find out he came here illegally at first. They can send him wherever he is best off because I don't want him in the States no more," she added.

How Ashlee Holmes Was Killed

According to the police, Ashlee was a passenger in a Range Rover Velar when the vehicle crashed on February 16. Authorities said the accident occurred after Singh failed to stop for law enforcement and led deputies on a high-speed chase that reached speeds of about 100 miles per hour before ending in a collision.

Citing the Ohio State Highway Patrol's crash report, Newsweek reported that the Range Rover was initially clocked at 79 mph in a 55 mph zone before accelerating to more than 120 mph during a pursuit. The vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, crossed left of centre, and struck a Jeep before overturning several times.

Ashlee was ejected from the car after it crashed. She suffered fatal injuries, and her unborn child also did not survive, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol's crash report.

ICE has, meanwhile, lodged a detainer against Singh, 33. He has been indicted on multiple felony charges, including involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and aggravated vehicular homicide. Under federal law, Singh -- who has a $1 million bond -- is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Singh entered the country illegally in February 2017 through the southern border in California and was arrested before a judge ordered his release on bond.

Under the ICE detainer, Singh is set to remain in custody and could face deportation proceedings following the outcome of the criminal case. A jury trial is set for August 17-21.