"We Don't Want Them": Trump Set To Replace Immigrant Truckers With Veterans

US President Donald Trump has proposed replacing immigrant truck drivers with American military veterans, claiming many undocumented truckers are unsafe and responsible for deadly crashes. The remarks, made during the Pennsylvania Defence and Innovation Summit, come as his administration steps up its crackdown on undocumented workers in the trucking industry.

If the proposal moves forward, it could have implications for thousands of Indian immigrants, particularly those from Punjab and Haryana, who have increasingly found work in the US trucking sector over the past few years.

'On Drugs or Alcohol', Trump Says

Addressing the summit, Trump said his administration was preparing to take what he called "historic action" against undocumented truck drivers.

"My administration will soon take historic action against illegal alien truck drivers who are just killing a lot of people," he said.

He went on to allege, "They can't read signs. Many of them are on drugs or alcohol, and they shouldn't be driving these things, and they came in totally illegally, and we don't want them, but they are driving all over American roadways."

Veterans To Get Priority

Trump said he wants military veterans to fill those jobs instead of immigrant drivers.

"We're going to replace them with proud American veterans. We are going to take our veterans, we're going to make them, we're going to teach them a lot about driving trucks," he said.

He also announced that "any American who has driven a heavy truck for our military will automatically be eligible for a commercial driver's licence."

The president presented the proposal as both a public safety measure and a jobs initiative for former service members.

Crackdown Already Underway

The proposal comes as the Trump administration intensifies action against undocumented immigrants working in the trucking industry.

According to The New York Times, nearly 200,000 immigrant drivers who had legal authorisation to live and work in the US lost their licences in March as part of the broader crackdown.

The trucking industry has long relied on immigrant workers because of a shortage of American drivers willing to take up long-haul jobs. The profession also offers relatively high earnings, making it attractive to newcomers.

Why It Impacts Indian Truckers

Indian immigrants form a significant part of the US trucking workforce. According to the North American Punjabi Truckers Association, around 1.3 lakh to 1.5 lakh truck drivers in the US are from Punjab and Haryana.

Notably, Sikhs dominate the American trucking industry both as drivers and owners. The overwhelming majority operate legally as US citizens, permanent residents or authorised workers.

The community has also faced increased scrutiny following several high-profile accidents. One such case involved 22-year-old Indian-origin truck driver Jashanpreet Singh, who was living in the US illegally. He was sentenced to nearly five years in prison after an eight-vehicle crash on a San Bernardino County freeway in October last year that killed three people and injured four others. Investigators said Singh failed to brake as traffic slowed.

Read | Indian Truck Driver Behind Multi-Vehicle Crash In US Gets 5 Years In Prison

The proposed action could have implications for the US trucking industry, which has long faced driver shortages and increasingly relies on immigrant workers. The administration did not immediately provide details on how it would identify undocumented commercial drivers, review existing commercial driver's licences or implement the proposed changes.

