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13 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals Detained In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

Police on Tuesday detained 13 people, including women and children, in Gwalior on the suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals and staying illegally, an official said.

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13 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals Detained In Madhya Pradesh: Cops
According to police, the detained individuals included seven men and three women.

Police on Tuesday detained 13 people, including women and children, in Gwalior on the suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals and staying illegally, an official said.

According to police, the detained individuals included seven men and three women, all arrested from different locations and living in rented accommodations in the Madhya Pradesh city.

Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharamveer Singh told reporters that following a tip-off, the police launched a special operation and detained 13 people.

"Their documents are being verified. If the investigation confirms their (Bangladeshi) citizenship, legal action will be taken against them," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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