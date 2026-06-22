Muthoot Microfin's Manager Kidnapped From Outside Branch In Kerala, Probe On

Two days after a Muthoot Microfin branch manager was allegedly kidnapped from outside his workplace in Kerala's Poovachal village, police suspect the accused have fled the district and have intensified efforts to track down the gang.

The victim, Girish, a resident of Kandal and manager of the Muthoot Microfin branch at Poovachal Junction, was allegedly forced into a car by a group of men on Thursday evening after he finished work and stepped out to return home.

According to police, Girish was attempting to start his motorcycle with the help of a colleague after it developed a mechanical issue when a car sped towards them and stopped abruptly in front of the bike. A group of men got out of the vehicle while others arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly restrained him. The incident was caught on tape by locals, but they didn't stop the misdeed.

Investigators said Girish was then forcibly taken away in the car, which sped towards the Kattakada area. The motorcycle used by the suspects reportedly followed the vehicle. CCTV visuals showing the alleged abduction have since surfaced.

Hours later, the gang reportedly released Girish at the same location from where he had been taken.

As part of the investigation, police recovered the car allegedly used in the kidnapping abandoned near Kapikad CSI Church. Officers believe the accused switched to another vehicle before escaping.

The probe is now focused on examining CCTV footage and analysing mobile tower data collected from the route taken by the suspects. However, investigators said the search has been hampered as the mobile phones believed to be linked to the accused have remained switched off.

Police are continuing efforts to identify and trace those involved in the incident. Police are investigating the matter and the relatives of suspects are being questioned.