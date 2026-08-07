Dharavi Redevelopment Project Rejects Sudden Eviction Claims, Cites Statutory Compliance

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) has rejected allegations that residents of Mumbai's Ganesh Nagar-Meghwadi were evicted without prior notice. It said the action on August 6 move was carried out strictly in accordance with the prescribed legal process and only after providing repeated notices, hearings and adequate opportunities for voluntary relocation.



In a statement on Friday, the DRP said a public notice was issued in April asking residents of Sector 6 to execute rental agreements and vacate their premises to avoid inconvenience during monsoon.



Then, vacation notices were served to all the occupants concerned, it said, adding the hearings for residents raising objections were also conducted on July 6 and 13. Subsequently, demolition notices were displayed on July 28, and the demolition action was undertaken only after repeated non-compliance despite completion of all statutory procedures, the DRP said.



Out of the 16 identified hutments, 12 voluntarily vacated after counselling and communication, while only four structures needed removal with police assistance after the occupants repeatedly declined to comply with the lawful process, the DRP said in the statement.



The removal of these structures was essential for critical public and railway infrastructure projects, and completion of this work was also a prerequisite for starting rehabilitation construction at Mahim and Matunga railway lands, it said.



The rehabilitation process in Ganesh Nagar-Meghwadi has been taken up on priority to safeguard the rehabilitation rights of eligible residents while simultaneously enabling the execution of essential public infrastructure works, it said.



The DRP said all affected families are being provided rental assistance irrespective of the final determination of their eligibility. Ground-floor occupants are entitled to monthly rent assistance of Rs 18,000, while upper-floor occupants are entitled to Rs 15,000 per month. In addition, beneficiaries are provided a one-time shifting allowance of Rs 5,000, one month's brokerage, and an annual rent escalation of 5 per cent until permanent rehabilitation is completed.



Residents whose eligibility has not yet been finalised are being provided adequate opportunity to complete the verification process before the competent government authorities, the DRP said.



The rehabilitation process is intended to ensure that every eligible family receives the benefits available under the applicable rehabilitation policy; one year's rent assistance is being extended in advance without discrimination, it said.



Under the approved payment mechanism, three months' rent is released upon execution of the rental agreement, while the remaining nine months' rent is disbursed upon vacating the premises and handing over possession.



The package also includes brokerage and shifting assistance, and rental assistance thereafter is credited directly to the head of the household until allotment of permanent rehabilitation housing, it said.



The DRP said that under the statutory provisions, occupants who do not vacate despite due notice and completion of the legal process are liable for eviction in accordance with law and may forfeit rental assistance and other relocation benefits as prescribed.



The Dharavi Redevelopment Project remains committed to implementing rehabilitation in a transparent, lawful and humane manner while ensuring timely delivery of critical public infrastructure and safeguarding the rights of all eligible beneficiaries, it said in the statement.

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