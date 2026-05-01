"Most Challenging Human Transformation": Gautam Adani On Dharavi Project

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is among the most challenging tasks of my life and lies closest to my heart, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said on Friday. "This is not merely a project; it is, perhaps, the world's largest and most challenging endeavour in human transformation," he said, addressing over four lakh employees on the occasion of World Labour Day.

During the address, Adani announced the launch of a new internal initiative titled "Apni Baat, Apno Ke Saath."

Dharavi is widely regarded as Asia's largest slum and one of the most densely populated urban settlements in Mumbai.

Framing the project as both a professional and personal commitment, he said, "I have undertaken this responsibility with the full realisation - that it is fraught with immense challenges. However, we did not make this decision for the sake of profit. We have assumed this responsibility because, in a sense, Dharavi has stood as a symbol of our collective failure."

Highlighting the resilience of residents, the industrialist added, "The hard work of the people living there, their drive to move forward, their resilience in the face of struggle - has always been a source of inspiration. Yet, we have not been able to provide them with the life they truly deserve. I wish to change this situation. That is why I accepted the challenge of Dharavi."

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is being executed through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under a public-private partnership framework. It is a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Maharashtra government.

The project has been positioned as 'the largest urban rejuvenation project in the world' and 'the first step towards making Mumbai slum-free.'

Under the current framework, all eligible residential units in Dharavi are to be rehabilitated with flats that include independent kitchens and toilets with a minimum area of 350 square feet. This allocation is 17 per cent larger than standard provisions in Mumbai's slum redevelopment projects, which makes it the most generous in the city.

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