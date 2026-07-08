PM To Hand Over Keys To 10,000 Dharavi Homes Within 18 Months: D Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced that the first phase of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, comprising around 10,000 houses, will be completed within the next 18 months.

Speaking in the Assembly, Fadnavis said the project was not merely a housing scheme but an initiative aimed at transforming both living conditions and economic activity in Dharavi.

"The programme to hand over the keys to 10,000 homes in Dharavi in the presence of the Prime Minister will be held in the next one and a half years, where he will hand over the keys," the Chief Minister said.

According to Fadnavis, residents found eligible under the cut-off year of 2000 will be rehabilitated within Dharavi itself.

"Project-affected residents with eligibility up to the year 2000 will be provided homes within Dharavi itself. Those who are not eligible or whose properties do not fall within the project area will also be provided housing. Such beneficiaries will be allotted homes near Dharavi," he said.

Under the project, eligible residents will receive 350 sq ft rehabilitation homes in Dharavi. Those covered under the extended 2011 eligibility criteria will also be accommodated after paying the prescribed charge of Rs 2.5 lakh. The government said those found ineligible would be rehabilitated at locations near Dharavi rather than being relocated to distant areas.

The Chief Minister also said the state has identified 19 cluster redevelopment projects across Mumbai, including Juhu Galli, Behrampada and Antop Hill, as part of its broader urban renewal strategy.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project covers nearly 600 acres in central Mumbai and seeks to redevelop residential, commercial and industrial areas while rehabilitating eligible residents. Work on the project commenced in January 2025.

According to the government, the project will involve around 95 million square feet of rehabilitation construction and approximately 130 million square feet of commercial development. Commercial establishments operating in Dharavi will also be redeveloped under the project.

Fadnavis further said that no GST would be charged for the first five years and that the project would cover around 1.6 lakh residential and industrial units.

Describing Dharavi as a future economic hub for Mumbai, the Chief Minister said the redevelopment would help integrate informal economic activities into the formal sector while creating improved infrastructure for residents and businesses.

The project is being implemented through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under a public-private partnership between the Maharashtra government and the Adani Group.

The Maharashtra government has described the redevelopment as one of the world's largest urban renewal projects and a key step towards its vision of making Mumbai slum-free.

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