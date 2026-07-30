UDF-Backed Federation Alleges Political Links In Kerala Teachers Drug Case

Fresh political allegations have surfaced in the Vadakara MDMA case, with a UDF-backed teachers' organisation claiming that political patronage helped some of the accused secure appointments and avoid scrutiny.

The Special Educators Federation Kerala (SEFK) alleged that two of the accused teachers, Kavya and Neeshma, had earlier held leadership positions in the Left-affiliated Kerala Resource Teachers Association (KRTU). According to the federation, Kavya was the Perambra branch convener while Neeshma served as joint convener.

SEFK further alleged that political influence enabled the accused to obtain postings at the Block Resource Centre (BRC) and continue working despite complaints against them.

The federation claimed that complaints against another accused, Keerthana, including allegations of possessing narcotics during student training programmes and involvement in a honeytrap extortion case, were ignored by district-level officials and administrative authorities. It has demanded an investigation into the officials and political figures who allegedly provided protection to the accused.

The Kerala Resource Teachers Association rejected the allegations, saying neither Kavya nor Neeshma holds any leadership position in the organisation now. It said both had completed their tenure as office-bearers two years ago and that the union had no prior knowledge of any alleged links between them and drug syndicates.

The controversy comes days after the arrest of three women educators in connection with an MDMA distribution network being investigated by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and Kozhikode Rural Police under Operation Toofan.

Police are also examining financial transactions linked to the accused as part of the investigation into the alleged interstate drug network.

Following their arrest, the Education Department terminated all three teachers from service. The investigation is continuing.

State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala expressed shock at the turn of events in the case. He stated a special squad leader by Rural SP of Kozhikode Merrin Joseph will investigate the matter deeply and book more people linked with the network.