KTET December 2025 Result Out; Steps To Check Category Wise Marks

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the KTET December 2026 results on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores online. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) is conducted for candidates who want to become teachers in schools across Kerala.

The exam is held for four categories:

Category I - Lower Primary teachers

Category II - Upper Primary teachers

Category III - High School teachers

Category IV - Specialist teachers

Check Direct Result here

How to Check KTET Result 2026

Candidates can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website: ktet.kerala.gov.in

Click on the "K-TET Results" link on the homepage

Select your category (I, II, III, or IV)

Enter your registration number and date of birth

Click on submit

Download and save your scorecard

Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The KTET scorecard will include: