KTET December 2025 Result Out; Steps To Check Category Wise Marks

Candidates Can Now Check KTET 2026 Scores Online
- Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan released KTET December 2026 results online
- KTET is for aspirants aiming to teach in Kerala schools across four categories
- Candidates can check results at ktet.kerala.gov.in using registration details
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The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the KTET December 2026 results on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores online. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) is conducted for candidates who want to become teachers in schools across Kerala.
The exam is held for four categories:
- Category I - Lower Primary teachers
- Category II - Upper Primary teachers
- Category III - High School teachers
- Category IV - Specialist teachers
How to Check KTET Result 2026
Candidates can follow these simple steps:
- Visit the official website: ktet.kerala.gov.in
- Click on the "K-TET Results" link on the homepage
- Select your category (I, II, III, or IV)
- Enter your registration number and date of birth
- Click on submit
- Download and save your scorecard
- Details Mentioned on Scorecard
The KTET scorecard will include:
- Candidate's name
- Category
- Marks obtained
- Qualifying status