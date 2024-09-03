KTET 2024 Results Out, Check Steps To Download

KTET April Result 2024: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (KPB) has released the results for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2024 today. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. They are required to enter their registration number and date of birth to access the results.

KTET 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "KTET April Session Result 2024"

A new page will appear on the screen

Provide your login details

Click on "Submit"

Take a printout of the result for future reference

To access their KTET 2024 results, candidates should select their respective categories-Category 1, Category 2, Category 3, or Category 4.

Kerala TET 2024 Results: Passing Criteria

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) sets different passing criteria based on the category. For Category I and II, candidates in the general category need to achieve a minimum of 60%, while SC/ST/OBC/PH candidates must secure at least 55%. In Category III and IV, the general category requires a minimum of 55%, whereas SC/ST/OBC/PH candidates need a minimum of 50% to pass the KTET examination.

To successfully clear the KTET, candidates must attain the minimum qualifying marks in each subject within their respective categories, scoring at least 40% in each subject.

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) is a standardised examination designed to evaluate the eligibility of teacher candidates for various teaching positions in Kerala, spanning Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School levels.