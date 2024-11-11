KTET November 2024: Registrations To Begin Today, Check Details

KTET November 2024: The registration for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) November 2024 session will begin today, November 11. Eligible and interested candidates can register by visiting the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

According to the schedule released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, applicants can obtain a printout of their application form until November 20. The deadline for submitting applications is also November 20. The examination will be held on January 18 and 19, 2025.

Admit cards for the test will be available on the KTET website, and candidates can start downloading them from January 8, 2025.

The KTET will be conducted in two shifts: the first session will begin at 10:00 AM and last for 2.5 hours, while the second session will run from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

KTET November 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the KTET examination website, ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the registration link for the November exam

Step 3. Complete the registration process and log in to your account

Step 4. Fill out the application form and attach the required documents

Step 5. Submit the examination fee payment

Step 6. Submit your application, download it, and save it for future reference

Kerala TET 2024 Results: Passing Criteria

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) has different passing criteria based on category:

For Categories I and II, general category candidates need a minimum of 60%, while SC/ST/OBC/PH candidates must secure at least 55%.

For Categories III and IV, general category candidates need a minimum of 55%, while SC/ST/OBC/PH candidates need at least 50%.

To successfully clear the KTET, candidates must attain the minimum qualifying marks in each subject within their respective categories, with at least 40% in each subject.

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) is a standardised examination designed to assess the eligibility of teacher candidates for various teaching positions in Kerala, including Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School levels.