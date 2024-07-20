SBI Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins For 1,040 Specialist Cadre Officers

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: The State Bank of India (SBI) has started accepting applications for various Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in. Candidates can register for the vacancies until August 8. They can also apply for more than one post.

The recruitment aims to fill 1,040 Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) positions on a contractual basis. The contract duration will be five years.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Posts

Central Research Team (Product Lead): 2

Central Research Team (Support): 2

Project Development Manager (Technology): 1

Project Development Manager (Business): 2

Relationship Manager: 273

VP Wealth: 600

Relationship Manager Team Lead: 32

Regional Head: 6

Investment Specialist: 56

Investment Officer: 49

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Click on the application button

Enter personal details

Log in using the registration number and password.

Make the payment

Take a printout for future reference

The official notification reads: "Candidates should fill the application carefully. Once the application is filled in completely, the candidate should submit the same. In the event of the candidate not being able to fill the application in one go, they can save the information already entered. When the information/application is saved, a provisional registration number and password are generated by the system and displayed on the screen. The candidate should note down the registration number and password. They can reopen the saved application using the registration number and password and edit the particulars if needed. This facility of editing the saved information will be available three times only. Once the application is filled completely, the candidate should submit the same and proceed for online payment of the fee."