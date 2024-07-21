Advertisement
Story ProgressBack
>

BHU Registration Process 2024 Begins For Undergraduate Admissions, Check Details

The registration fee charged online during the registration process will be non-refundable.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
BHU Registration Process 2024 Begins For Undergraduate Admissions, Check Details
Admissions will be based on CUET UG 2024 score.
BHU UG 2024: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started the registration process for admission to UG programs for the academic session 2024-25. Interested and eligible students can register by visiting the official website, bhucuet.samarth.edu.in. Admissions will be based on CUET UG 2024 score.

The official notification reads: "The Admission Portal for the Registration for Admission in all Undergraduate (UG) courses of the Academic Session 2024-25 is now active and shall remain open till August 05, 2024. Students can register and fill in their details. Further, subject preferences can be filled after the NTA CUET-UG results are declared, followed by payment of the registration fees."

BHU UG 2024: Steps To Register

  • Go to the official website, bhucuet.samarth.edu.in
  • Select 'UG Registration Cum Counselling 2024' on the homepage
  • Enter the CUET application number along with the date of birth mentioned on the CUET form
  • Click on 'Register'
  • Fill out the form by providing the required details
  • Pay the registration fees and submit
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Some common undergraduate courses offered by BHU include Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Legislative Law, Bachelor of Arts (Honours), Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, Bachelor of Dental Surgery, Bachelor of Arts in Music, Bachelor of Education and more.

BHU UG 2024: Basic Eligibility Criteria

  • Students must have the required NTA-CUET (UG) marks for admission
  • Candidates must have studied relevant subjects at the 10+2 level
  • Candidates must have secured the required percentage of marks at the 10+2 level

BHU UG 2024: Registration Fee

UR/OBC-NCL/EWS: Rs. 500

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs. 250

However, the registration fee charged online during the registration process will be non-refundable.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
BHU Admission 2024, Bhu Ug, Educartion News
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
Top Universities To Study In Middle East And Africa As Per QS Executive MBA Rankings
BHU Registration Process 2024 Begins For Undergraduate Admissions, Check Details
CLAT 2025 Notification Out, Registrations to Begin from July 15
Next Article
CLAT 2025 Notification Out, Registrations to Begin from July 15
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;