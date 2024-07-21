BHU Registration Process 2024 Begins For Undergraduate Admissions, Check Details

BHU UG 2024: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started the registration process for admission to UG programs for the academic session 2024-25. Interested and eligible students can register by visiting the official website, bhucuet.samarth.edu.in. Admissions will be based on CUET UG 2024 score.

The official notification reads: "The Admission Portal for the Registration for Admission in all Undergraduate (UG) courses of the Academic Session 2024-25 is now active and shall remain open till August 05, 2024. Students can register and fill in their details. Further, subject preferences can be filled after the NTA CUET-UG results are declared, followed by payment of the registration fees."

BHU UG 2024: Steps To Register

Go to the official website, bhucuet.samarth.edu.in

Select 'UG Registration Cum Counselling 2024' on the homepage

Enter the CUET application number along with the date of birth mentioned on the CUET form

Click on 'Register'

Fill out the form by providing the required details

Pay the registration fees and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Some common undergraduate courses offered by BHU include Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Legislative Law, Bachelor of Arts (Honours), Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, Bachelor of Dental Surgery, Bachelor of Arts in Music, Bachelor of Education and more.

BHU UG 2024: Basic Eligibility Criteria

Students must have the required NTA-CUET (UG) marks for admission

Candidates must have studied relevant subjects at the 10+2 level

Candidates must have secured the required percentage of marks at the 10+2 level

BHU UG 2024: Registration Fee

UR/OBC-NCL/EWS: Rs. 500

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs. 250

However, the registration fee charged online during the registration process will be non-refundable.