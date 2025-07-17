Banaras Hindu University Registration Started For Undergraduate Courses, Apply Here

BHU Admissions 2025: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started the registration process for admission to its Undergraduate (UG) courses. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) 2025 can apply for admission on the official website, bhu.ac.in.

BHU Admissions 2025: How To Apply For Admission ?

Visit the official website, bhucuet.samarth.edu.in

On the homepage, Click on "New Registration".

Enter your CUET application number and date of birth.

Click on "Register".

Fill the required details and you will be successfully registered for admission.

Candidates registering for admission into the BHU under the Unreserved Category (UR), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) will be required to pay a fee Rs.500 while candidates of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBd) category will have to pay a fee of Rs.250 only.

BHU offers several UG courses for admission under their Faculty of Law, Commerce, Arts, Agriculture and Institute of Agriculture Sciences, Social Sciences and many more.

Students can check the list of the courses through this direct link here, "List of UG Programs in BHU".

The admission portal for registration and counselling of UG programs will close on July 31, 2025.