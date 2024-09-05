Banaras Hindu University Releases Undergraduate Admissions 2024-25 Schedule For Spot Round

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has announced the schedule for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2024-25. According to the university's official notice, students are required to adhere to the specified timeline for upcoming activities, including upgradation, document verification, and hostel allotment. The university will communicate with admitted students via email regarding document verification and hostel allotment. The notice specifies that physical reporting will be required for certain rounds of admission.

Key Dates For BHU UG Admissions 2024-25:

Upgradation Before Spot Round: September 5

Fee Adjustment for Upgraded Candidates- September 5 to September 7 (11.59am)

Registration for Spot Round-1- 9 September (5pm) to 11 September (11.59pm)

Spot Round-1 Seat Allocation and Fee Submission- September 12 to September 14

Physical reporting for admitted students (Excluding Spot Round Candidates): September 13 (10am) to September 14 (4pm)

Applicants are advised to stay updated through official communication channels for further instructions.

In the NIRF 2024 rankings, Banaras Hindu University secured the fifth position among universities and ranked 16th as a leading research institution. The Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) was placed 10th among top engineering colleges, 48th among management institutions, 7th among medical colleges, 17th in dental colleges, 25th in law colleges, and 4th in agriculture colleges.